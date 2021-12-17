‘Train To Busan’ Remake Gets Official Title, Release Date

After being delayed by more than a year, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally landed in theaters last month, with studio Sony Pictures Entertainment opting to make the experience exclusive to theaters as opposed to also offering it on Premium VOD like other films, but if you missed that opportunity to see the film in theaters, the movie lands on home video in February. Full details regarding the film's home video release have yet to be unveiled, leaving us to wonder what sort of special features will be available, though Amazon's listing for the sequel also confirms Afterlife will be available in a gift set with the first two Ghostbusters movies. Both Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Ghostbusters gift set will hit shelves on February 1, 2022, with a Digital HD release date likely falling in mid-January.

