The F1 title race might be over, but there is more intrigue and rumblings ahead of next season with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s future still not entirely clear.The impact of George Russell’s arrival to Mercedes may change the dynamic between Hamilton and Verstappen too, with the possibility of a third title contender - or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m)....

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO