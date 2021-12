Two weeks ago incoming New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Comptroller-elect Brad Lander acknowledged in an opinion piece what many in the nonprofit sector already know: late registration and payment have been endemic under the de Blasio administration, which imposes significant hardship on these organizations. Both announced the creation of a joint task force named, “A Better Contract for New York,” which aims to “get nonprofits paid on time,” as well as “to identify the root causes of the dysfunction, establish a clear agenda to fix it and implement the changes.” Adams and Landers also vowed to, “hit reset on the city’s relationship with the nonprofits that are central to serving our communities.”

