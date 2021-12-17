ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks hit line of scrimmage first in initial 7-round 2022 NFL mock draft

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyaRm_0dPj72jn00

The Seattle Seahawks have four more games left to play this season. Whether they wind up sneaking into the playoffs or not, it’s become clear over the course of the year that this team has some positions that need reinforcing this coming offseason.

Seattle has holes and depth issues on both sides of the ball, especially along the along the offensive and defensive lines. So, in our first attempt at a seven-round 2022 mock draft, we looked to address the line of scrimmage with the team’s first two picks then moved on to other positions of need. Here are the results.

Pick No. 40 overall: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPYFg_0dPj72jn00
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Seattle has quality starters at safety and cornerback (assuming they re-sign Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed), linebacker and on the interior. What they’re missing is a powerful edge defender duo. Darrell Taylor has shown promise but the Seahawks need a legitimate threat on the other side of their line. Johnson could help fill the void created by trading Frank Clark then not paying Jadeveon Clowney and improve a pass rush that currently ranksNo. 20 in pass rush win rate and No. 30 in pass-rush grade by PFF.

Measurables: At 6-foot-5, 262 pounds Johnson is a bit bigger than the usual edge prospects Pete Carroll prefers. His length is a plus.

Stats: After transferring from Georgia, Johnson has posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss in 12 games with the Seminoles this year.

Pick No. 71 overall: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Brandon Shell is set to become a free agent in a few weeks. While he’s had a decent 2021 season, his pass blocking (60.4 PFF grade) could make returning a tough decision. He’s also been on and off the injury report all year. If the Seahawks decide not to re-sign Shell, they’ll need a new No. 1 guy at right tackle and Lucas is a local product with starter potential.

Measurables: At 6-foot-7, 319 pounds Lucas has the requisize size to play tackle in the NFL. He also features a long reach and athleticism to spare.

2020 Awards: All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team, AP All-Pac-12 First Team, ranked 4th-best OT in the Pac-12 by ProFootballFocus College.

Pick No. 106 overall: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1km7gk_0dPj72jn00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Starting running back Chris Carson’s neck injury makes him a question mark and he only has one year left on his contract in any case. Backup Rashaad Penny’s performance on Sunday was encouraging but his history makes him anything but a slam-dunk and he’s also about to hit the open market. Seattle might have to restock at running back and the fourth round seems about the time to do it. Williams is among the Day 2 prospects to watch.

Measurables: Williams doesn’t look like a typical Seahawks back at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds. However, his explosiveness makes him worth a look.

Stats: Over the last two seasons (24) games, Williams has rushed for 2,146 yards (5.1 per attempt) and scored 27 touchdowns. He’s added another 77 catches, 675 yards and four scores as a receiver.

Pick No. 110: Boston College C Alec Lindstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxV5K_0dPj72jn00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks offensive line is weakest inside, where Damien Lewis has struggled since switching over to left guard and both Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic have floundered at center. Bolstering this unit between the tackles has to be one of the most critical items on the team’s to-do list for 2022 and Lindstrom is one of the top center prospects in this class.

Measurables: Lindstrom checks in at 6-foot-3, 298 pounds, respectable-enough size for an interior offensive lineman.

2020 awards: All-ACC First Team honors, Rimington Award Watch List

Pick No. 148: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXlbP_0dPj72jn00
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett and Will Dissly are both worth keeping around, but there’s a chance the Seahawks will lose at least one of them to free agency. If that happens, adding more depth at tight end in the draft should be on the list as well. Iowa is a veritable tight end factory and LaPorta is a quality blocker and receiver.

Measurables: At 6-foot-4, 249 pounds LaPorta has roughly average size for a pro at his position.

Stats: In 17 games for the Hawkeyes, LaPorta has totaled 88 catches, 1,007 yards and three touchdowns.

Pick No. 224 overall: Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qaAI_0dPj72jn00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This team’s cornerback group appeared to be a lethal weakness at the start of the season. The front office scrambled and managed to find options, though. Tre Brown and D.J. Reed should project as quality starters next season, while Sidney Jones has proven capable in his own right. Whether they re-sign Reed or not, they should add more depth at corner at some point.

Measurables: Lucas has the look of a classic long-armed Pete Carroll corner at six-foot and 185 pounds.

Stats: In 51 career college games, Lucas has posted six interceptions, 28 passes defensed and 12 tackles for a loss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Damien Lewis
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers key weapon hits COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers are 11-3 and sit atop the NFC standings. They are coming off a thrilling 31-30 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. In the victory, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and tied Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history with 442. One of...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Cleveland Browns just waived a fan-favorite

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with tons of roster issues in the past couple of weeks as a bunch of players tested positive for COVID-19. The sage not only led to their game getting delayed but also to Nick Mullens getting the start at quarterback while Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were out.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
FanSided

Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Seminoles#Washington State#Shell#Featu
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy