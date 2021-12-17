Seahawks hit line of scrimmage first in initial 7-round 2022 NFL mock draft

The Seattle Seahawks have four more games left to play this season. Whether they wind up sneaking into the playoffs or not, it’s become clear over the course of the year that this team has some positions that need reinforcing this coming offseason.

Seattle has holes and depth issues on both sides of the ball, especially along the along the offensive and defensive lines. So, in our first attempt at a seven-round 2022 mock draft, we looked to address the line of scrimmage with the team’s first two picks then moved on to other positions of need. Here are the results.

Pick No. 40 overall: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Seattle has quality starters at safety and cornerback (assuming they re-sign Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed), linebacker and on the interior. What they’re missing is a powerful edge defender duo. Darrell Taylor has shown promise but the Seahawks need a legitimate threat on the other side of their line. Johnson could help fill the void created by trading Frank Clark then not paying Jadeveon Clowney and improve a pass rush that currently ranksNo. 20 in pass rush win rate and No. 30 in pass-rush grade by PFF.

Measurables: At 6-foot-5, 262 pounds Johnson is a bit bigger than the usual edge prospects Pete Carroll prefers. His length is a plus.

Stats: After transferring from Georgia, Johnson has posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss in 12 games with the Seminoles this year.

Pick No. 71 overall: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Brandon Shell is set to become a free agent in a few weeks. While he’s had a decent 2021 season, his pass blocking (60.4 PFF grade) could make returning a tough decision. He’s also been on and off the injury report all year. If the Seahawks decide not to re-sign Shell, they’ll need a new No. 1 guy at right tackle and Lucas is a local product with starter potential.

Measurables: At 6-foot-7, 319 pounds Lucas has the requisize size to play tackle in the NFL. He also features a long reach and athleticism to spare.

2020 Awards: All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team, AP All-Pac-12 First Team, ranked 4th-best OT in the Pac-12 by ProFootballFocus College.

Pick No. 106 overall: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Starting running back Chris Carson’s neck injury makes him a question mark and he only has one year left on his contract in any case. Backup Rashaad Penny’s performance on Sunday was encouraging but his history makes him anything but a slam-dunk and he’s also about to hit the open market. Seattle might have to restock at running back and the fourth round seems about the time to do it. Williams is among the Day 2 prospects to watch.

Measurables: Williams doesn’t look like a typical Seahawks back at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds. However, his explosiveness makes him worth a look.

Stats: Over the last two seasons (24) games, Williams has rushed for 2,146 yards (5.1 per attempt) and scored 27 touchdowns. He’s added another 77 catches, 675 yards and four scores as a receiver.

Pick No. 110: Boston College C Alec Lindstrom

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks offensive line is weakest inside, where Damien Lewis has struggled since switching over to left guard and both Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic have floundered at center. Bolstering this unit between the tackles has to be one of the most critical items on the team’s to-do list for 2022 and Lindstrom is one of the top center prospects in this class.

Measurables: Lindstrom checks in at 6-foot-3, 298 pounds, respectable-enough size for an interior offensive lineman.

2020 awards: All-ACC First Team honors, Rimington Award Watch List

Pick No. 148: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett and Will Dissly are both worth keeping around, but there’s a chance the Seahawks will lose at least one of them to free agency. If that happens, adding more depth at tight end in the draft should be on the list as well. Iowa is a veritable tight end factory and LaPorta is a quality blocker and receiver.

Measurables: At 6-foot-4, 249 pounds LaPorta has roughly average size for a pro at his position.

Stats: In 17 games for the Hawkeyes, LaPorta has totaled 88 catches, 1,007 yards and three touchdowns.

Pick No. 224 overall: Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This team’s cornerback group appeared to be a lethal weakness at the start of the season. The front office scrambled and managed to find options, though. Tre Brown and D.J. Reed should project as quality starters next season, while Sidney Jones has proven capable in his own right. Whether they re-sign Reed or not, they should add more depth at corner at some point.

Measurables: Lucas has the look of a classic long-armed Pete Carroll corner at six-foot and 185 pounds.

Stats: In 51 career college games, Lucas has posted six interceptions, 28 passes defensed and 12 tackles for a loss.