ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Blazers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQL3k_0dPj6viw00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (16-14) are coming off a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers (11-18) are coming off a 113-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 17
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets at Trail Blazers notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (return from protocols) is questionable.

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum (right lung), Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), and Tony Snell (personal) are all out. Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee) is questionable.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Mason Plumlee
  • G Cody Martin
  • G Terry Rozier

Portland Trail Blazers

  • F Nassir Little
  • F Larry Nance Jr.
  • C Jusuf Nurkic
  • G Norman Powell
  • G Damian Lillard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Lamelo Ball
CBS Sports

Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 7 of 2018. The Hornets will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. The odds don't look promising for Charlotte, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers#The Memphis Grizzlies
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs’ strong interest in Nets stud might not sit well with Kevin Durant

In spite of all the issues that the Brooklyn Nets have had to deal with through the first quarter of the season, this team still owns the best record in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant has done brilliantly to carry his team to a highly impressive 21-9 record, but at this point, it sounds like they might lose one of their key players towards the trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy