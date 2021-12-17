Hornets vs. Blazers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (16-14) are coming off a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers (11-18) are coming off a 113-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Dec. 17

Friday, Dec. 17 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets at Trail Blazers notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (return from protocols) is questionable.

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum (right lung), Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), and Tony Snell (personal) are all out. Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee) is questionable.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Cody Martin

G Terry Rozier

Portland Trail Blazers