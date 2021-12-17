ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Blazers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiScM_0dPj575000
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

The Hornets (16-14) are coming off a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers (11-18) are coming off a 113-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Hornets at Trail Blazers notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (return from protocols) is questionable.

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum (right lung), Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), and Tony Snell (personal) are all out. Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee) is questionable.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Trail Blazers -2.5
  • Money line: Trail Blazers -140 / Hornets +115
  • Over-under: 230.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

The Hornets are coming off an impressive showing on Wednesday as they dropped 131 points on the Spurs. With LaMelo questionable to play tonight, the Hornets could be at full strength. Look for Charlotte to cover the spread and hit the over.

Prediction: Hornets 119, Trail Blazers 114

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Cj Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally Sports Southeast#The Trail Blazers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Trail Blazers 2 5 Money#Lamelo#Sportsbook Wire
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy