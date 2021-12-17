Hornets vs. Blazers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

The Hornets (16-14) are coming off a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers (11-18) are coming off a 113-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Hornets at Trail Blazers notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (return from protocols) is questionable.

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum (right lung), Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), and Tony Snell (personal) are all out. Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee) is questionable.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Money line: Trail Blazers -140 / Hornets +115

Over-under: 230.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

The Hornets are coming off an impressive showing on Wednesday as they dropped 131 points on the Spurs. With LaMelo questionable to play tonight, the Hornets could be at full strength. Look for Charlotte to cover the spread and hit the over.

Prediction: Hornets 119, Trail Blazers 114

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).