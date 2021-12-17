ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Why You Should Consider Donating Stocks to Charity

By (Motley Fool Staff)
Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, Fool contributor Dan Caplinger explains the process of giving stock to a charitable organization. 10 stocks we like better than Walmart. When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Business
County
Columbia County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Charity#Fool#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
IRS
etftrends.com

Why You Should Consider an ETF Targeting Transparent Companies

Exchange traded fund investors should consider the investment case for transparent companies when searching for growth opportunities. In the recent webcast, Invest with Impact: The Importance of Transparency in a Portfolio, Paul A. Pagnato, chairman at Transparency Invest and co-chairman at Cresset, argued that investors should consider an investment approach centered on transparency. For example, the Transparency Index utilizes an exclusionary screening process to remove what the index describes as non-transparent industries. According to a prospectus sheet, the index excludes the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industries, including alcohol, banking, chemicals, confectionery, fossil fuel transportation, gambling, metals, minerals, natural gas, oil, and tobacco.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy