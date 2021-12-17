ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens-Bruins Game Postponed

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has announced another postponement, this time for a game scheduled between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens for tomorrow night. This comes after the Bruins played undermanned yesterday and the Canadiens played in an empty building. There are COVID and...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

