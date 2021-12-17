Columbia College Announces Fall 2021 Junior Phi Beta Kappa Inductees

Provost Boyce announced via email today that the start of the Spring 2022 semester will be virtual amid COVID-19 developments. The first two weeks of Spring 2022 classes will now be remote, according to an email from Provost Mary Boyce to the Columbia community on Wednesday afternoon. The decision, sent to all General Studies, Columbia Engineering, and Columbia College students, cited guidance by public health experts as the reason for this change. In the email, Provost Boyce stated that the two-week remote learning period is intended to “minimize disruptions” for students who have to isolate or are facing travel restrictions due to COVID-19. The two-week window will also allow students to get a gateway test before starting in-person classes. This shift to remote learning will not affect students’ ability to access campus. Additionally, in-person indoor gatherings will be prohibited during the first two weeks of January. The full text of the email can be found below.

