In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed to the world, bringing his life as a 17-year-old high school senior – as well as the lives of his loved ones – into the public eye. The danger and chaos that surrounds Spider-Man end up costing Peter – and MJ and Ned (who the media cast as Spider-Man’s accomplices) – their chance to get into college. Unable to stand by and watch his friends’ dreams dashed, Peter asks Doctor Strange to restore his secret. Strange, who carries the weight of having made the decision that took the life of Peter’s mentor (Tony Stark), is moved by Peter’s entreaty and agrees to help him.

