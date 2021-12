Robert Werthwein, the director of the state's Office of Behavioral Health since Sept. 2017, will resign at the end of February next year, he announced in an email Tuesday. Axios Denver, which first reported his resignation, said he did not cite a reason for his resignation, only that he intended to pursue other opportunities. A spokesperson for CDHS said Werthwein told CDHS and its employees last week of his intention to step down.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO