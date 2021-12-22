ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The View' co-hosts share their favorite things under $50

By The View
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTQFX_0dPipLB700

Whether you're shopping for yourself or somebody else, you can't go wrong with "The View" co-hosts' favorite things.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro share their favorite items from this year that are friendly for your wallet with all items being under $50.

This sweepstakes has ended.

Ana Navarro

Andrew Zimmern Badia spices: $4 each; AndrewZimmern.com/Badia

That Gay Guy Candle Co. candles: $25; ThatGayGuyCandleCompany.com

Sunny Hostin

1619 Project t-shirt: $30; Store.NYTimes.com

Vetiver Les Cayes soaps, oils and candles: $35+; VetiverLesCayes.com

Joy Behar

Knock Knock pads: $7.99; KnockKnockStuff.com

Gift Wrap My Face: $19.99; GiftWrapMyFace.com

MORE: 'The View' co-hosts share their favorite things in 2020 under $50

Sara Haines

Marley's Monsters UNpaper towels: $10+; MarleysMonsters.com

Conscious Step socks: $10+; ConsciousStep.com

Whoopi Goldberg

Car Escape tool, seatbelt cutter/window breaker from resqme: $9.95+; resqme.com

Star Night light projector: $38.15; Wayfair.com

The View’s original podcast series "Behind the Table" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , Google Podcasts , iHeartRadio , Stitcher , TuneIn , Audacy and the ABC News app .

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
