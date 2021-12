BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are bringing back a blast from the past to fill out their COVID-stricken roster. Boston is reportedly signing Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Johnson first entered the NBA as a member of the Celtics back in 2001, when the team drafted him with the 10th overall pick. The 40-year-old hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 55 games between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets. But Johnson had an incredible 17-year NBA career where he earned seven All-Star nods, including six straight for the...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO