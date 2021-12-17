ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Browns to sign QB Jake Dolegala

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Faced with COVID-19 attrition at the NFL’s most important position, the Cleveland Browns are desperate for depth at quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Desperation, thy name is Jake Dolegala.

Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns are signing free agent QB Jake Dolegala. The former undrafted free agent from Central Connecticut State is in his third NFL season, though he’s never been on an active roster for a regular season game. He’s had practice squad and preseason stints with the Bengals, Patriots, Packers and Dolphins.

Dolegala helps fill the chasm on the depth chart created when starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum each tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Nick Mullens is the current starter, with FB Johnny Stanton, a QB in college, in pencil as the emergency option prior to signing Dolegala.

