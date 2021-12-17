ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Journal For Jordan’ Starts With a 27 on Metacritic

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings aren’t looking good for Denzel Washington’s “A Journal For Jordan.” It currently has a 27 on Metacritic and a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s set for a Christmas Day release and it may very...

thesource.com

Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and Chante Adams Attend NYC Red Carpet Premiere for ‘A Journal For Jordan’

A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story. “First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.
Denzel Washington
Viola Davis
Houston Chronicle

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams Shine in Denzel Washington’s True-Life Heart-Tugger

In a year-end movie landscape marked, on the one hand, by a stream of prestige adult dramas that struggle more than ever to find actual adults to see them, and on the other hand by the kind of oversize fantasy event films (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”) whose job it now is to keep the industry alive, “A Journal for Jordan” feels like an odd movie out more than it might have, say, 20 years ago. Back in the 1980s, it would have been right down the middle of the plate. Today, it seems like a film out of time. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
seattlepi.com

Review: 'A Journal for Jordan' is a tear-jerker from Denzel

Be sure to pack tissues before seeing “A Journal for Jordan” — and we don’t just mean to keep the omicron variant at bay. No, this Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you sobbing as it explores duty, sacrifice, death and parenthood. Washington earns his audience's...
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘A Journal For Jordan’

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams. SYNOPSIS: Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A...
Fandango

'A Journal for Jordan' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive 'Coffee First' Clip

Tickets are now on sale to enjoy A Journal for Jordan with your family and friends, exclusively in movie theaters. Directed by Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan stars as real-life hero Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who left behind his beloved wife, newspaper editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams), and their infant child when he returned to serve in Iraq. Accepting Dana's suggestion, Charles began keeping a journal to record his memories and share loving advice with his son.
Washington Times

In ‘Journal for Jordan,’ a dead soldier speaks to his son

Army 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King never came home from Iraq — but the 200-page journal of fatherly advice he wrote for his infant son Jordan did. “A Journal for Jordan,” a memoir written by his fiancée Dana Canedy, has been adapted into a feature film by director/actor Denzel Washington, and opens Christmas Day. King was killed with two members of his unit when their Humvee struck a roadside bomb on Oct. 14, 2006.
Neshoba Democrat

Topher song 'I Left my Home' is featured in 'A Journal for Jordan' film

A song created in collaboration with Philadelphia conservative Billboard-topping rapper Christopher “Topher” Townsend will be featured in a Denzel Washington-directed movie titled “A Journal for Jordan” that opens Christmas Day. Townsend said having the song titled “I Left my Home” featured in a movie is a...
Detroit News

'A Journal for Jordan' review: Denzel-directed romance sweet but stiff

In "A Journal for Jordan," director Denzel Washington fashions a romance so old-fashioned and teenage-crush giddy that it features a scene where the two main characters do the old "no, you hang up" bit from opposite ends of the phone line. That it works, that you can feel that these two truly do not want to get off the phone with each other, is a testament to Washington is able to build, schmaltzy though it may be.
oscars.org

Weekend Watchlist: From The Return Of 'The Matrix' To 'A Journal For Jordan'

In theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime: 'Being the Ricardos'. Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as the titular iconic couple in Being the Ricardos, written and directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. The film takes place over a particularly eventful week in the life of I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball—played with aplomb by Kidman—during which a dangerous piece of gossip threatens to ensnare her in the Blacklist red-scare hysteria of the early 1950s. Bardem is also excellent as Desi Arnaz, Ball's Cuban bandleader husband and her co-star on the TV show. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda and Tony Hale co-star. After a limited theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Cinema Blend

How Denzel Washington Worked To ‘Lift’ Up His A Journal For Jordan Screenwriter

A Journal For Jordan highlights the life of Iraq war hero Charles Monroe King from the perspective of his fiancé, Dana Canedy, as they fall in love and have their own son as the first sergeant is serving the United States. The movie is raised by the fact that it's an adaptation starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Denzel Washington. Behind the scenes, another Black voice, screenwriter Virgil Williams, spoke to CinemaBlend about the opportunity to shed light on such a heart-wrenching and meaningful true story.
blackchronicle.com

Michael B. Jordan Says Shaving His Beard For ‘Journal For Jordan’ Was Hard

To get into character for his latest role in the Denzel Washington directed film Journal For Jordan, Michael B. Jordan had to shave off his facial hair. And according to the hunky actor, it was one of the “harder” parts of getting into character to play First Sgt. Charles Monroe King in the emotional film.
WKYC

'A Journal for Jordan' shines light on Northeast Ohio man's legacy

CLEVELAND — "A Journal For Jordan" opens in theaters nationwide on Christmas Eve. Big Hollywood names like Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan are among those attached to the movie. Though not shown on screen, you should know Northeast Ohio plays a role in the real-life love story. For...
