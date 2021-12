GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over 300,000 fentanyl pills were seized, along with other drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in two separate drug busts in the west Valley. A man was arrested on Dec. 9 after the Goodyear Police Department used a search warrant and found him in possession of 271,256 fentanyl pills. He was also found with methamphetamine, cocaine, $255,000 in cash, four guns and three vehicles at a house in Phoenix.

