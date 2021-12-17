ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Auburn wraps up labor negotiations and approves salary schedule

By Traci Newell
goldcountrymedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Auburn wrapped up negotiations with the last of its eight employee groups this week, ensuring the groups get cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and one-time bonus funds. All employee groups received a 3-percent COLA increase, which began July 1. Two percent of the COLA increase was retroactive from...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

 

