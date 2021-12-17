ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric vehicle options have arrived: Here's what's available, and what's coming next

By Jeff Gilbert
WWJ News Radio
 7 days ago

By WWJ Auto Beat ReporterJeff Gilbert @jefferygilbert

2021 will go down as the year that electric vehicles became real.

Yes, we've had the Chevy Bolt and the Nissan Leaf, but up until this year, for many people it was all about Tesla.

And I saw a ton of Teslas on the road in Southern California, where Hyundai brought me to drive their new electric Ionic 5, and also some Mustang Mach Es from Ford.

A year ago, the Mustang Mach E was the leading edge of the non-Tesla EV assault. Now, according to Sam Abuelsamid of Guidehouse Insights, there are 20 electric vehicles being sold.

That will double in the coming year.

And just to underscore that, Motor Trends Truck of the Year and Car of the Year both come from EV startups, Rivian and Lucid.  Both the Rivian R1T and Lucid Air are also finalists for North American Car and Truck of the Year — an award that will be presented on early January .

I'm on the jury and the board of directors for that award, and we had a bumper crop of electric vehicles to judge this year.  I predicted that my 2025, more than half of our crop of semi-finalists would be electric.  Looking at product plans, that may happen even sooner.

So, let's take a look at the non-Tesla EVs that are out there, and what's coming soon, with some specific impressions from those that I've driven.

HYUNDAI IONIC 5 : We'll start with this because I just finished driving it. Spacious, nice interior, nice technology. Styling is perhaps a bit too dramatic for my taste. I loved the handling on windy mountain roads.

FORD MUSTANG MACH E : Ford went bold, adding both crossover functionality and electric vehicle driving performance to a model that already has a cache.  Mustang purists were offended, but the market doesn't mind. Ford's trying to figure out how to make more of them.  It's fun to drive, with a cool, but not too spacey interior.

LUCID AIR : I drove this vehicle for an hour and loved it.  It has a true luxury interior, neat innovations — like a totally glass roof — and 1000 horsepower. It also has a new system that allows for extra range and fast charging. Ignore the 160k price tag for the first model.  They will have models in the 70 thousand range, allowing a real alternative to other luxury brands.

RIVIAN R1T :  The first EV in the most important part of the market — pickup trucks. It's impressive in every way, considering that it's a startup company. Nice extras for storage, and a very unique styling.

GMC HUMMER PICKUP : GM took everything you can do with EVs and put it in one package as a demonstration of what can be done. It's awesome and expensive.  But, this is not meant to be a mass market vehicle. It's mean to have people look at it and realize that--after problems like recharging and expense are worked out — EVs can be an improvement over what they are driving now.

VW ID 4 : Others have raved, I think it gets lost in the shuffle, maybe what Ford would have done if they'd decided to do an electric Escape instead of an electric Mustang. I was put off by the forgettable interior and some confusing controls.  But, don't underestimate Volkswagen, because they are all in on EVs, and will improve.

CADILLAC LYRIQ : I've seen it, not driven it, and it's absolutely beautiful, with lots of cool new lighting cues and other extras that make you feel it's something special.

FORD F-150 LIGHTING : This is the big test of EV acceptance. Ford is betting a lot that pickup customers will find that electrification can help in many ways.  Offboard power, lockable storage and a lot of power to move the vehicle are all things that the current F-150 doesn't have.  For anybody who doesn't need to take long trips in a truck, this will be an improvement.

CHEVY SILVERADO EV : We'll see this at CES. GM promises it will have extras to compete with the F-150 Lighting. It will be fun to see the EV pickup competition grow, as an electric Ram is also coming soon.

FORD E-TRANSIT/GM BRIGHTDROP : Vans will be big early in the EV experience, as companies get extra credit for being green, and range is not an issue if you have repeatable routes.

CHEVY BOLT/BOLT EUV : Solid, nice vehicles, but they will quickly be dated by what's coming from GM.  And I can't consider the Bolt EUV a crossover without all-wheel-drive.  It's a hatchback in my book.

NISSAN LEAF : I haven't driven the newer model. But it feels like the days are numbered as Nissan has an all new EV, the Ariya coming out in 2022.

These are but a few impressions.  It will be very interesting to see what the New Year holds as some of these very important vehicles hit the market in very big numbers....and it will be interesting to see how traditional carmakers do in their competition with not just Tesla, but a number of other EV startups.  ​

Related
theweeklydriver.com

What’s in a price? Good is cheap in electric vehicles

Cars.com has compiled a comprehensive list of the top 11 current cheapest electric vehicles. It’s a varied list; nine manufacturers are represented. Starting prices range from $28,375 to 44,445. The average price of a new car in the United States for the first time recently surpassed $45,000. Most of...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Ford F 150#Ford Mustang#Ford Motor Credit Company#Guidehouse Insights#Motor Trends Truck#Ev#Rivian#Lucid Air#North American
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

The cheapest new cars you can buy in 2022

It's been a rough year to buy a new car and 2022 doesn't look much better. Average transaction prices hit a record above $46,000 in October due to low inventories and its going to be a while before the situation returns to normal. The increase is also the result of...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does Kia Make Reliable Cars and SUVs?

Kia has seemingly always gotten a bum rap when it comes to the build quality and reliability of its vehicles. If you remember some of the Kia vehicles from the 90s and early 2000s – like the Sephia, Rondo, and the Spectra – then you’ll remember why. If not, then just know that some of the cars in Kia’s not-too-distant history weren’t really that good. However, the brand has made massive changes in the past decade, but does that mean that Kia now builds reliable cars?
BUYING CARS
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Stunning Ford Maverick Street Rod From SEMA Is Entering Production

With deliveries of the Ford Maverick now underway, aftermarket tuners have wasted no time customizing the new compact pickup. Ford hasn't announced plans to build a high-performance Raptor version, but the Maverick is designed to be easy to customize by aftermarket tuners. At the SEMA show earlier this month, New...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pros and Cons Review: Truly an SUV With a Bed

MotorTrend's Truck of the Year competition isn't a comparison test—like all Of The Years, entrants are considered against our criteria—but when it came to the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, judges found it difficult to avoid comparisons with the new 2022 Ford Maverick, the other new compact pickup truck that dropped this year.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
