With 18 seasons and counting, it might feel like you could never run out of Grey's Anatomy episodes to watch. However, should you want to take a break from surgical extraordinaire Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and all of her victories, heartbreaks, and hookups in Seattle, there are lots of options — including dramas, docuseries, and comedies — when it comes to other series that you'll enjoy should you be a fan of the long-running ABC drama. Below, find eight shows full of thrills, romance, and complicated medical jargon. And yes, of course Sandra Oh makes an appearance. You think we'd do this thing without any mention of the Cristina Yang? This isn't amateur hour.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO