Many school districts across the nation have sent letters to families warning of a threat of school violence Friday. The letter says the threat has been posted on social media and refers to today as American School Shooting Day. No specific threat has been reported to any local school at this point. The letter notes that each school district has been in contact with local police in order to put a stop to any threat that may arise as soon as possible. The school districts are also using this opportunity to ask parents to talk to their children about social media and the consequences of making these types of threats.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO