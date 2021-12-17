ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Texas Military Department completes first segments of barrier along Rio Grande

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCbGY_0dPiewif00

The Texas Military Department says it has completed several miles of barrier along the Rio Grande in South Texas. Crews have built six miles total in parts of five counties in South Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered construction of a barrier in June, and the Texas Military Department says it increased the number of teams building fencing in October. The department says it is now building on six property owners' land.

"We have the agreements of residents of the State of Texas," says Lt. Col Dan Garrison. "Those land owners are really focused on the safety aspect of having a barrier in place. They would like that fence for the same reason you would put a fence around the pool in your back yard. It's to prevent people from accidentally stumbling into that pool."

Garrison says some property owners use heavy equipment for work or have construction projects on their land that would be unsafe for someone crossing. He also says some have miles of open space without any infrastructure.

"That's miles of places where people would not be able to get support: water, shelter, anything," he says. "The intent is to stop that crossing in areas where people could, potentially, get hurt."

Through Dec. 9, Texas DPS says Operation Lone Star had led to 9,089 criminal arrests, 2,347 arrests for criminal trespassing and more than 167,000 migrant apprehensions referrals for illegal crossings.

Over the past week, officials say they made 574 referrals and 161 "turnbacks."

"That's a big win for us," says Texas Military Department Major Michael Perry. "That's criminal activity that's not allowed in Texas, and that's what we're here for."

"We have not seen a significant change with the 'Remain in Mexico' policy,'" says DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez. "We still have large groups of families and unaccompanied children coming across. We still have single adults coming across."

Olivarez says the operation had led to the seizure of more than 13,000 pounds of marijuana, 2,000 pounds of cocaine, 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 37 pounds of heroin, 160 pounds of fentanyl and $7.4 billion in cash.

The ACLU and several other organizations have asked the Department of Justice to investigate Operation Lone Star. They want federal funding to be revoked for organizations that participate. Their complaint says the operation targets people based on their race.

Thursday, Olivarez said DPS had not yet received a formal complaint from the Department of Justice

Garrison, with the Texas Military Department, says the Texas National Guard increased the number of teams building fencing in October. He says some areas have a chain link fence topped with wire. Others have "crowd control wire" along the ground.

"Those obstacles are much faster to put in place," he says. "Really, the intent there is to slow down someone who looks to cross in an area. It becomes an obstacle that is not easy to get through."

In addition to the six miles of barrier that have been completed, the state has signed agreements for an additional 63 miles and is in negotiation for 198 miles more.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 9

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Texas has built 6 miles of wire border fencing along Rio Grande under Operation Lone Star

Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June announced the state would "step up" and erect its own border barrier along the Rio Grande, only six miles of wire fencing so far has been completed, some of it just temporary razor fence coils laid on the ground, officials with the Texas Military Department said Thursday. This includes 2 miles of concertina wire placed on the ground in Starr County near Rio Grande City where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit on Saturday with other state officials.
TEXAS STATE
arcamax.com

Texas breaks ground on state-backed border wall in Rio Grande City

AUSTIN, Texas — Construction crews have begun work on a border wall funded by the state of Texas and private donations, Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday. Speaking in front of a segment of the wall in Rio Grande City, Abbott said the barrier is being built using the same materials used by former President Donald Trump, who oversaw construction of 17 miles of barriers in Texas during his time in office.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
UPI News

Texas breaks ground on wall along border with Mexico

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Work crews in Texas have begun work on a wall paid for with private donations and state funds on the border with Mexico, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Saturday. Abbott made the announcement in a press conference near the construction of the first phase of the...
news4sanantonio.com

Governor Greg Abbott debuts Texas border wall in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Saturday to debut the construction of the Texas border wall. This comes six months after he announced Texas would build its own border wall. The conference took place in front of the first phase of the wall being...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas Military Department constructing border fencing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department held its weekly update Thursday to provide updates on border fence construction. Since Dec. 9th Texas DPS has made more than 8,000 criminal arrests at the border and more than 82,000 migrant apprehensions. As a result from Governor Greg Abbott’s order […]
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#South Texas#Texas National Guard#The State Of Texas#Dps#Operation Lone Star
KXAN

Texas DPS provides update on barrier construction along border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their weekly briefing on Thursday, providing an update on Operation Lone Star and the construction of a barrier along the border. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
KABC

Texas Building Private Border Wall

(Rio Grande City, TX) — Texas is building its own border wall. The first steel panels went up Friday in the Rio Grande Valley. Lieutenant Colonel Dan Garrison with the Texas Military Department says it adds to the series of fencing that has already been erected. The wall is going up on state land and it’s paid for with state money. The contractor was building former President Trump’s border wall until it was canceled by the Biden Administration. The two-mile-long wall is designed to help fill gaps where there’s no federal wall.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Texas building its own 'wall' on Mexico border: governor

Texas has begun building its own "wall" of huge steel bars on the border with Mexico, its Republican governor Greg Abbott said Saturday, accusing President Joe Biden of not doing enough to stop illegal immigration. Such a wall "is needed for one single reason, and that's because the Biden administration has failed to do its job," he said from Rio Grande City, speaking in front of a crane and steel bars. 
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Border crisis: Video shows line of migrants crossing Rio Grande

A group of migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande River on Monday, underscoring the haphazard situation at the southern border. The group of at least a dozen migrants appeared to be held together by a rope while making their way to Eagle Pass, Texas. Monday’s video came amid a...
IMMIGRATION
petbusiness

A Pup Above Partners with Rio Grande Service Center

A Pup Above is expanding to the Southwest region of the U.S. through its new partnership with Rio Grande Service Center. Rio Grande Service center will begin distributing A Pup Above in January 2022 to Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and El Paso, Texas. In 2021, A Pup Above expanded...
PET SERVICES
The Atlantic

Trump’s Big Border Wall Is Now a Pile of Rusting Steel

Tens of thousands of heavy steel slats, once destined to become part of former President Donald Trump’s border wall, are slowly rusting in the open air throughout the southwestern borderlands. The bollards—18- or 33-foot-long hollow posts, most of them reinforced with concrete and rebar—are worth at least a quarter of a billion dollars. The Department of Defense owns most of that steel, but it’s unclear what will—or can—be done with it. For now, it remains in spider-webbed stacks sunning themselves in vast staging areas along the wall.
POTUS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy