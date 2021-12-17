ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

How Being Told 'No' Changed Everything for the Better

By Lesley Pyle
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MMPN_0dPiedC600

When I graduated from the University of Stirling in Scotland with a Master’s degree in marketing and public relations, it seemed the world was at my feet. I had such big plans for and expectations of where education and experience would take me. Coming back to the U.S., I landed a part-time job working on an election campaign for a county judge seat. It was interesting, but quickly became clear that this realm wasn’t one I wanted to reside in professionally.

Shortly thereafter, I landed a first “real” job at a golf school in Austin, Texas, promoting and marketing prestigious golf clinics around the country. It was during my time there that I became pregnant with my first child. I was excited and nervous, as a great many new moms are, and also had the full intention of going back to my job after having my child. After six weeks of maternity leave, the day to return to my job arrived, but I found that I was a wreck. I dropped my baby girl off at daycare and cried on the drive to work, then cried at my desk. I simply didn’t know how I was going to pull this off.

What happened when I asked for more flexibility

I spoke to my employer about flexible work options, and they responded with a flat “No” on all counts — to flexibility of any kind, even to the slightest changes in my schedule. I was then faced with a decision of staying and being miserable in a place where I did not feel I belonged, or coming up with other ways to nurture a career.

I chose the latter. Yes, it was hard and yes, there were sacrifices to be made, but in 1997, when working from home was not cool or even considered particularly professional, I started my own freelance business. I knew it was the right thing for me and my little family, but I also knew that I had a lot to learn.

Related: Keep Kids and Work from Colliding

We sacrificed in the early days… including selling one of our cars, cutting out all non-essential bills like cable TV, and eating copious amounts of ramen noodles (which we were used to, thankfully, from putting ourselves through college). My journey — fueled in part by that marketing and PR education — led me to launch a website for moms working from home (or who wanted to) as a place for networking, learning and support. I ran that site (Home-Based Working Moms) from 1996-2010 and also began a new one in 2007, HireMyMom.com , as the market shifted and more businesses were seeking for and seeing the advantages of virtual and remote workers.

That "No" came with some important lessons

Receiving that firm “No” taught me a few things, most notably that such a response can lead to bigger and better things — that something that seems a setback can be a gift with the right mindset. It also helped me appreciate my ability to persevere.

Related: The 4 Most Common Business Setbacks and How to Recover

I sometimes imagine what would have happened if my first boss agreed to my request to change hours or otherwise work differently. It’s unlikely, I think, that I would have developed the skills I now sport as an entrepreneur. What’s more, the relationships I’ve developed with my clients would not exist, including moms whose dreams I helped achieve. Additionally, knowing that I needed to be successful on my own terms gave me the courage to keep re-defining those terms. Eventually, I realized that any business ten years down the road could be very different than it was on any given day. In that way, I became comfortable with ambiguity and fluidity: a deeply valuable characteristic for an entrepreneur.

Finding clients, then and now, requires determination and grit, to be sure. It’s tough to get up every day and keep driving, but determination helps me persevere. And, like all entrepreneurs, I took roads that resulted in dead ends, but also traveled unexpected paths that led to wild success. Being able to assess what went wrong and make course corrections helped me find my way, but determination was the engine.

I realized quickly that the ability to persevere is not an innate personality trait, but something like a muscle that needs to be worked on and nourished to grow. I set out to build that quality by setting goals and developing strategies to meet them. Finally, I leaned into my strengths, but also sought help with things that were not. Outsourcing in this way freed me up to focus on finding clients and growing my business.

Related: 4 Mistakes Determined Entrepreneurs Never Make Twice

As I reflect on my journey, I’m grateful for that boss who turned me down. Without her, my life would have unfolded differently in every way, and I would likely never have traveled this amazing entrepreneurship path.

Comments / 0

Related
southseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Changing Life For the Better

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their year-end fundraising campaign today.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Cable Tv
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

20 Foods That Will Clean Your Arteries Naturally And Protect You From Heart Attacks

One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Patients can order ‘don’t weigh me’ cards to take to doctors

Patients are able to order “don’t weigh me” cards to take to the doctors in a move aimed at reducing anxiety and stress on a visit. The US group behind the initiative said being weighed and talking about weight “causes feelings of stress and shame for many people”. The cards say: “Please don’t weigh me unless it is (really) medically necessary.”It adds: “If you really need my weight, please tell me why so that I can give you my informed consent”. They have cards at my doctor’s office now to tell them if you’d prefer not to be weighed 😭😭😭...
HEALTH
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy