Here's How to Keep Your Personal Items Protected While Traveling

By Entrepreneur Store
 6 days ago

The world is slowly opening back up and if you're returning to business travel , you may be a little out of practice. You've remembered your passport, some cash to exchange at the airport, and your suits are nicely organized. But what are you doing to keep your most valuable personal effects safe while traveling both domestically and abroad? With the Trova Go+ Plus: Biometric Storage Box , you'll never have to worry about the security of your precious cargo ever again.

Named one of the Top 5 Coolest Travel Gadgets at CES 2020, the Trova Go+ is an award-winning biometric storage box for personal goodies from watches to cannabis. With 60 percent more capacity than its predecessor, this storage box has enough space to store sentimental items as well as practical ones all in one safe container.

Everything about Trova Go+ is designed to integrate into your lifestyle. It can only be opened biometrically using the Trova app on your phone, so you have ultimate control over who gets in, while the Bluetooth chip inside ensures it works independently of Wi-Fi. The app also alerts you to the last known location should you misplace it, offers a bypass mode, displays battery life, and more. When you're traveling, it has magnetic straps and a silicone interior to keep items securely in place, so they won't get scuffed or ruined while in transit.

One reviewer calls it "...a chic, modern personal storage device that will make sure your kids don’t accidentally find your stash of cannabis cotton candy, but is also not readily identifiable as a safe.”

Travel smarter with your personal effects protected from getting lost or stolen. Right now, you can get the Trova Go+ Plus: Biometric Storage Box for $249 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

