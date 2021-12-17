Chinese Teapot Refineries Ramp Up Oil Imports From Iran

Now that its Guriyeh-Jask oil pipeline has been finalised, Iran’s core focus in any sanctions environment remains the ongoing development of its huge West Karoun oil fields and its supergiant South Pars non-associated gas offshore sector, and the optimisation of its already world-scale petrochemicals sector. Increasing output and revenues from its petrochemicals sector has always been key to Iran’s ‘resistance economy’ model, the concept of generating value-added returns by leveraging intellectual capital into business development wherever possible. Regardless of whether a new iteration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is reached with the U.S., Iran regards the continued development of the petrochemical sector as essential to its long-term economic survival and last week announced that it aims to achieve number one position in the Middle East in the sector by 2027. According to figures from Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the country’s production of petrochemicals products increased from three million tonnes per year (mtpy) in 1978 to 83.5 million tonnes by March this year, although this represented a slight dip on the year earlier figure, due to the sanctions re-imposed by the U.S. after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. Iran’s Petroleum Minister, Javad Owji, said recently that the Islamic Republic’s petrochemicals exports will reach US$4.8 billion in the current Iranian calendar year (ending on 20 March 2022). Given this, Iran’s share of the Middle East’s petrochemical trade in the calendar year to March 2020 was 20.2 percent, and rose to 22.1 percent by March 2021. The next step in the petrochemical industry will cover 47 projects, which will bring the petrochemical industry revenue to US$50 billion by 2027.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO