X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Director Matthew Vaughn Shares Who He Thinks Should Play Wolverine for Marvel

Collider recently sat down in a group interview with director Matthew Vaughn to discuss The King's Man and future projects for the action flick aficionado. The King's Man, which hits theaters later this month, is the third installment in the franchise, following Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, both of which were also directed by Vaughn. The highly anticipated The King's Man goes back to tell the origin story of the elite secret service in the early 20th century, when the agency was first created, to stop an evil cabal set on the genocide of millions. Vaughn also has the entire Kick-Ass franchise under his belt, having directed the first film and produced both. His production company, Marv Studios, commonly referred to as MARV, has produced both action-packed series as well as several other films, including Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman, and Stardust (which he also directed).

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO