One day after Christmas, a present awaits either the Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots. That present, of course, is first place in the AFC East and at least one home game in the playoffs. If the Patriots can sweep the Bills on Sunday, the division will belong to them just one year after Buffalo dethroned the long time champions of the AFC East. Buffalo, meanwhile, will climb back into first on Sunday with a win of their own. The team would have to win out to keep first in the division, but odds would be in their favor with home matchups against the Falcons and Jets remaining.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO