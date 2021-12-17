Zen puzzle game ‘Unpacking’ strikes a bittersweet chord as I leave my hometown behind

If I weren’t in college, I would have picked up a career as a professional organizer by now — I love organizing and discovering all the ways things can fit together in a space most efficiently. Having moved between Michigan and Tennessee at least seven times since starting college, I’ve also found a fondness for unpacking all my belongings and figuring out how they can be organized in a new space, so imagine my delight when I stumbled across a game called “Unpacking.” I was absolutely enthralled by the cute puzzle game oriented around unloading boxes in rooms and was quick to buy and play through it. What I found was a video game that went far beyond its surface story of helping the main character (you, for all intents and purposes) move into new places and, instead, played out a truly moving narrative about growing up, love and, well, unpacking.

