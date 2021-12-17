ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zen puzzle game ‘Unpacking’ strikes a bittersweet chord as I leave my hometown behind

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s weird how coming back to your hometown can make you feel two inches tall. I moved out of my parent’s house years ago, got a job, a husband, some fur babies and hit the milestones typically associated with adulthood. But the entire time I’ve lived within spitting distance of my...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

yoursun.com

Am I a meal? My story behind the photo

Canadian photographer Chris St. Michael was visiting Sarasota National in Venice when he decided to try to get some nature shots. That’s when, out of the fog, a bobcat appeared. Then another. Then a family of bobcats. St. Michael wasn’t sure if they were sizing him up as food...
PHOTOGRAPHY
iheart.com

Behind the Scenes Minis: Strikes and Snowflakes

Tracy and Holly discuss the anger-making aspects of working on the story of the Flint sit-down strike. They also discuss the way Holly happened upon the story of Wilson Bentley and what his personality was like.
TV & VIDEOS
Michigan Daily

‘Unpacking’ and the puzzle game of life

If I weren’t in college, I would have picked up a career as a professional organizer by now — I love organizing and discovering all the ways things can fit together in a space most efficiently. Having moved between Michigan and Tennessee at least seven times since starting college, I’ve also found a fondness for unpacking all my belongings and figuring out how they can be organized in a new space, so imagine my delight when I stumbled across a game called “Unpacking.” I was absolutely enthralled by the cute puzzle game oriented around unloading boxes in rooms and was quick to buy and play through it. What I found was a video game that went far beyond its surface story of helping the main character (you, for all intents and purposes) move into new places and, instead, played out a truly moving narrative about growing up, love and, well, unpacking.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Zen puzzle game Unpacking sells over 100K units in its first ten days

Australian developer Witch Beam Games has announced that its chilled unboxing puzzle game Unpacking sold over 100K units in its first ten days on sale. The game originally launched last month, and if you’re not familiar is well worth your time. You play through the various stages of life of one particular character, and help to unpack their possessions in each of their homes over the years. The light puzzle element comes in trying to fit everything into its (roughly) proper place, Marie Kondo style.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Puzzle game A Little to the Left coming to Switch

Publisher Secret Mode has announced that it’s teaming up with developer Max Inferno on A Little to the Left, an upcoming puzzle game. It will launch for Switch in August 2022. According to Secret Mode, A Little to the Left “is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Unpacking | Games of the Year 2021

I have moved houses ten times in the past ten years. Some were happy moves -- moving to Canada in 2013, moving to the UK in 2015. Some were deeply unhappy moves, like leaving home at 19 or having to pack my bags twice within four months during a global pandemic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

‘Relaxing adventure game’ Puzzles for Clef announced for PC

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Weasel Token have announced Puzzles for Clef, an adventure game coming to PC via Steam in 2023. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Puzzles for Clef is a relaxing adventure game focused on the eponymous heroine. Following a letter...
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

The Gunk Is a Puzzle Game with Craft and Heart

Image and Form Games have built a reputation as rock solid genre swapping devs. Under the Steamworld franchise, they have made card-based RPGs, Metroidvanias, and squad tactics games. All are confident, understanding the power of their genre while streamlining it to their essence. The Gunk is at once new and familiar ground for the studio. It’s a puzzle platformer, with classic step by step design. It’s also the studio’s first venture into 3D, with a budget that shows on screen. Fortunately, The Gunk is simultaneously deft and straightforward. It’s a regular old videogame with craft and heart.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Returnal became one of my favorite games of 2021 — once I exploited it

Whether or not you fall in love with (and master) a challenging video game is often tied to the amount of free time you have. Some difficult games require you to have pinpoint-accurate hand-eye coordination, while others are so complex that they take careful planning and a deep understanding of their systems to figure out.
VIDEO GAMES
momjunction.com

17 Best Brain-Building Puzzle Games For Kids

If you are looking for fun learning tools for your little one, try puzzle games. They give them a chance to exercise their brain cells and encourage lateral thinking. While solving puzzles, children also tend to develop useful skills such as perseverance and patience. A puzzle game can also improve your child’s cognitive and communication skills. We have made a list of the most interesting puzzle games for kids that may help them boost their creative intelligence.
KIDS
