RMU to reinstate the men's and women's D1 hockey programs in 2023-24

In 2023, it will be a hockey night in Moon Township once again.

Robert Morris University President Chris Howard announced Friday that the Division-1 men's and women's hockey teams will return in the 2023-24 season.

"Hockey is the Goal" was the campaign to attempt to gain funds and reach that $1.4 million goal. Even though donations only reached slightly over $1 million, it was enough to bring both programs back.

"Given the passion and enthusiasm of the hockey community, we wanted to give the fans of RMU hockey every opportunity to bring the programs back – and they rose to the occasion," said RMU President Chris Howard .

"We are gratified by the support of our students, their families, our alumni and the entire greater Pittsburgh region. This is the beginning of a journey, not the end. We will all work together to ensure the continued success of the programs."

Various efforts were completed to bring back the beloved programs. In November, The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex hosted a celebrity hockey game, featuring former NHL players, local media members and celebrities.

Among those who participated were former-Penguins Tyler Kennedy, Ryan Malone, Eric Tangradi, Phil Borque, Colby Armstrong and more. Mayor Bill Peduto and KDKA NewsRadio's own Larry Richert joined as well.

"Hockey is the Goal" was even featured during RMU's Day of Giving.

RMU Men's Hockey Head Coach Derek Schooley was in attendance and offered an emphatic statement after months of hard work.

"We are back."