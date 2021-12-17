ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Here’s everything available at the estate auction of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

By Dolan Reynolds, Paul Choate
 6 days ago

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is being auctioned off.

The auction started on Friday at 8 a.m. and runs until Dec. 30 at noon. It is online only.

There will be 118 items up for auction. The full list is included below:

  • Picture of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts 12.5″ x 10.5″ 1/500
  • Picture of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts 10.5″ x 10.5″
  • Award – 2016 Excellence in Tourism presented to Betty Lynn 10′ x 12.75″
  • Recipe box and recipes
  • Things Remembered musical jewelry box
  • 11 angels, some Willow Tree and Lenox
  • Mantel Clock, 18.5″ tall
  • Silverware box with Lenox knives
  • 2 tiny angel pictures, Valeri candle sticks, candles
  • Rowenta steam iron
  • Mary with the Christ child, Made in Italy, 9″ x 18″ tall
  • Picture – St. Therese 17.5″ x 21.5″
  • Picture – Carnival of Venice 13.5″ x 22″
  • Mountain scene painting on canvas 20.5″ x 24.5″
  • Seth Thomas mantel clock – Ladies at a well scene 15.5″ x25.5″
  • Puppy, cabin, 4 clear round glass, frog, Ireland miniatures, cups
  • Grace China made in Occupied Japan
  • USA broiling pan, Temptations Floral lace server, 4 vegetable containers
  • Green pitcher, 2 Corelle plates, pyrex dish, pyrex pie plate, rubbermaid dish, stainless bows
  • 2 Motley cups and tea pot, 4 clear glasses, 4 clear goblets, 10 wine glasses
  • Mother and child Nodemisericorde, Bag with vacuum pieces, vacuum, My Little Steamer, Rose flower lid compote
  • 4 green glasses, 8 cobalt blue wine glasses
  • Coffee cups,Chinango china, Teleflora gift, 2 Irish coffee glasses, salt and paper, E Lynn Vase
  • Gold color rim plate, La Pearl Rose Germany plate, Sakura plate, Royal Kent plates
  • Reed & Barton stainless, Lenox stainless, Temptations carving set
  • Camelia silver plate, Wm. Rogers, ham roast holder, Reed & Barton
  • Rose painted pitcher, Inspirado, crystal pickle dish, blue pickle dish, Germany & Italy pieces
  • Turkey server, round server, server with handle
  • 4 Butterfly Meadow plates, Hand painted triple bowl needs handle repair, 2 kettles, 2 clear glasses, creamer sugar
  • Theodore Haviland serving platter, Japan plate, 4 butterfly cups, Germany pitcher and sugar bowl
  • Hamilton Beach blender chef, Bistro can opener
  • 14 Noritake Plates, 6 salad plates, 16 bread plates
  • 6 Haviland France plates, bowl, gravy bowl, cup, saucers
  • 7 Royal Kent plates, 5 bread plates,8 cups, pitcher, platter
  • 3 Temptations serving bowls
  • Sheffield gold 12 cups, Royal Kent pitcher, coffee pot
  • Grace china made in Occupied Japan, 12 cups, Gravy bowl and lid
  • Crocheted pieces
  • Mirror, brush, comb
  • Keurig K cup and coffee
  • Bag of Cardinals, glasses, angel, watch, AM/FM radio
  • Pineapple shape base lamp – 21″ tall
  • Belleek Lamp 22″ tall
  • Sailboat scene placemats
  • Forest painting – Art & Frame Enterprises, Panorama City, CA 19″ x 23″
  • Wide wood frame picture of Betty Lynn’s Grandmother 20″ x 24″
  • Wide wood frame picture of Betty Lynn’s Grandfather 20″ x 24″
  • Wall mirror 57″ tall and 20″ wide
  • Seth Thomas mantel clock – Dog scene 15.5″ x25″
  • Box of Clothes hangers
  • Temptations Four 14 oz. cups, four 12 oz. cups, dessert cups, serving pieces, salad bowls, bread plates, bowls
  • Butterfly Meadow creamer, sugar, 4 cups, 4 plates, tea pot, 4 dessert bowls
  • Jewelry storage kits and Sachi bag
  • 6 crystal classes, Surefit recliner cover, trash can, Tripp-Lite, pet blanket, bowl
  • Large box of clothes on hangers, Large and XL
  • Spider web back accent chair

Photos of all of the items are available on the auction website.

Lynn died after a brief illness in October at the age of 95.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the time of her death, she was living in Mount Airy.

Lynn’s character on “The Andy Griffith Show” was Barney Fife’s girlfriend.

She was in 26 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which were broadcast between 1961 and 1966 and spanned the show’s first six seasons.

For more information on the auction, click here .

