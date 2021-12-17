ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

2 arrested after man barricades himself with 4-month-old in Tyler

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after one of them barricaded themselves in a room with a four-month-old in Tyler.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., law enforcement helped the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services locate Garrett Rey Garcia, 28, Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, and a four-month-old girl.

18-year-old shot in Tyler, suspect still on the loose

Officials said they believed the infant was in “imminent danger.” Garcia and Clegg were also wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police also said the two were last seen at a residence on Pebblecreek Drive in Tyler. Investigators arrived at the address and were allowed inside by the homeowner. Garcia then barricaded himself and the infant in a bedroom.

DPS CID SA’s and police were able to negotiate with Garcia to release the baby. Garcia and Clegg were arrested and booked into the Smith County jail without incident.

Valerie Grunden was also at the residence and arrested for outstanding warrants out of Smith County. DFPS now has temporary custody of the child until they can carry out civil proceedings.

Officials are still investigating this incident. DPS CID Special Agents, investigators with the East Texas Anti-Gang center, the Tyler Police Department (TPD) and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) with the situation.

