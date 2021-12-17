Colorado fire department gets 635 calls for help in 5 hours during windstorm

Photo Credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department (via Twitter).

Colorado Springs is still recovering from wild winds that hit the city on Wednesday, causing chaos as trees, power lines, and semi-trucks were toppled.

As the 100 mile per hour winds ripped through the city, the Colorado Springs Fire Department stayed busy, receiving 635 calls within a five-hour period – a new call every 28 seconds.

In total, the team of 22 stations was able to respond to over 800 alarms during a 24-hour period surrounding the storm, four times their average of 200 per day. To put that in perspective, each team (on average) would typically be responding to nine calls a day. During this 24-hour period, each team responded to 36 or more (on average).

"We were able to respond to all emergencies," wrote the department public information officer on Twitter.

The strong wind coupled with the dry nature of the city resulted in extreme risk, with potential for disaster if one of the fires grew out of control. Among the calls were reports of fires in homes, grass fires, and downed power lines.

One of the major calls the department responded to was a large gas line break at Chapel Hills Mall that resulted in an evacuation.

"Your Colorado Springs Firefighters are proud to serve and we hope that not too much blew away. We heard Kansas is having a pretty good yard sale! Be safe," read a post on the Colorado Springs Fire Department Instagram page.

Thanks goes out to this group of firefighters and those elsewhere in Colorado for the work they do to keep local communities safe, whether it be a wildfire, a windstorm, or whatever else Colorado throws their way.