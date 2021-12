Taito has announced a new Puzzle Bobble game is actively in development, news confirmed by Puzzle Bobble game director Tsuyoshi Tozaki. Tozaki said “I can’t give you any more details right now, Bub, but I can tell you that as the original bubble shooter game, Puzzle Bobble will of course include its trademark simple gameplay so anyone can play it, but we’re also taking notes from Bubble Bobble 4 Friends where you can have fun with friends and family and we’re packing all those ideas into the new game!”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO