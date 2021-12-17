Nvidia delivering “special address” at CES 2022

Learn how our Palo Alto Networks customers can help protect against the critical Apache Log4j vulnerability with our NGFW by using automated preventions and best practices. The Apache Log4j library allows for developers to log various data within their applications. In certain circumstances, data being logged can originate from user input. Should this user input contain special characters, as shown in Step 1 of the above example, a Java method lookup can be called, as shown in Step 2. This method can be redirected to download and execute a Java class hosted on an attacker's external server in Step 3. The malicious Java class is then executed on the victim server that uses the vulnerable log4j instance. For a complete breakdown, description and most up-to-date information on the vulnerability, check out the detailed report from our Unit 42 team.
