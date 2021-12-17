Carolina Panthers place quarterback on COVID-19 list

Lance King/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have placed third-string quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they announced on Friday.

The team did not specify if Barkley is positive, but they included in their release that vaccinated players can return to the team once they have two negative COVID-19 tests with at least 24 hours between them, assuming they remain without symptoms. He was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.

The 31-year-old former USC star has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. Cam Newton remains the No. 1 signal caller for the Panthers, and P.J. Walker is his backup. Quarterback and fellow former USC player Sam Darnold was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.

The Panthers play the struggling Buffalo Bills on Sunday in New York. Buffalo has lost three of their last four games. The Panthers are on a three-game losing streak themselves, and fell into last place in the NFC South last weekend.

Panthers release Week 15 injury report

Did Not Practice: DB A.J. Bouye (foot), QB Matt Barkley (Illness)

Veteran CB Bouye injured his foot against the Falcons on Sunday and didn’t return. If he can’t play on Sunday, it’d be a significant loss for the Panthers.

Limited Participants: WR D.J. Moore (hamstring), G Michael Jordan (hamstring)

Jordan was ruled out of last Sunday’s game against the Falcons due to his hamstring issue. Panthers fans would like to see the offensive line get healthy, as they have used nine different offensive line combinations already throughout the season.

Having star receiver Moore get in a limited practice should be exciting for Panthers fans. He’s currently their biggest offensive weapon and it’s not even close. His numbers have been hurt in 2021 by the Panthers hit-and-miss quarterback play. Still, he’s found a way to shine, hauling in 72 catches for 938 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Full Participant: G John Miller (ankle), LB Jermaine Carter, Jr. (groin)

Miller has missed the last two games due to his ankle injury, so he’ll be a welcome addition to the Panthers’ starting lineup. He’ll start at right guard if he’s officially active on Sunday. Being a full participant in practice is usually a great indicator he’ll be back versus the Bills.

Linebacker Jermaine Carter, Jr. is coming off one of his best performances of the season against the Falcons. He racked up eight tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in the 29-21 loss to the Falcons. His full practice participation is big for the Panthers.

On3’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this report.