Miami made move for Jaleel Skinner on On3 Prediction Machine

Will Jaleel Skinner stick with the Crimson Tide? (Chad Simmons/On3)

UPDATE: A series of Friday afternoon predictions showed that five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner was going to flip to Miami, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

After new round of predictions from recruiting insiders, the RPM is trending heavily in Miami’s favor before he announced he was heading to the Hurricanes. Alabama is the school Skinner committed to on Oct. 8. But he did take a last-minute official visit to Miami after Mario Cristobal was hired in Coral Gables.

Five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner comes off the board Friday afternoon. And according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, a pretty clear idea of where he’s going to end up has formed.

After predictions from recruiting insiders, the RPM is trending heavily in Alabama’s favor. Alabama is the school Skinner committed to on Oct. 8. But he did take a last-minute official visit to Miami after Mario Cristobal was hired in Coral Gables.

The RPM gives the Crimson Tide a 72.6% chance of keeping Jaleel Skinner. Miami has a 23.5% chance of flipping him, according to the RPM.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine was released to the public two weeks ago. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Breaking down Jaleel Skinner’s recruitment

On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons wrote Friday morning that Jaleel Skinner liked Miami before and the hiring or Cristobal made the final decision an interesting one.

“With Mario Cristobal as the new head coach, he wanted to check it out one more time,” Simmons said. “Skinner announced he would not sign until Friday, so he has created some drama around his signing. I still like Alabama’s chances to close this one out.”

Jaleel Skinner ranks as the No. 66 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 ranks him much higher than others in the industry. He is a five-star tight end and the No. 25 player overall, according to On3.

Jaleel Skinner began his high school career at Greer (S.C.) High before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. At Greer, he was a three-sport star. Along with racking up double-digit scholarship offers in football, he was selected all-state by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association for his play in the 2021 season.