ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami made move for Jaleel Skinner on On3 Prediction Machine

By Jeremy Crabtree about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8CIr_0dPiVBQ900
Will Jaleel Skinner stick with the Crimson Tide? (Chad Simmons/On3)

UPDATE: A series of Friday afternoon predictions showed that five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner was going to flip to Miami, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

After new round of predictions from recruiting insiders, the RPM is trending heavily in Miami’s favor before he announced he was heading to the Hurricanes. Alabama is the school Skinner committed to on Oct. 8. But he did take a last-minute official visit to Miami after Mario Cristobal was hired in Coral Gables.

Five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner comes off the board Friday afternoon. And according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, a pretty clear idea of where he’s going to end up has formed.

After predictions from recruiting insiders, the RPM is trending heavily in Alabama’s favor. Alabama is the school Skinner committed to on Oct. 8. But he did take a last-minute official visit to Miami after Mario Cristobal was hired in Coral Gables.

The RPM gives the Crimson Tide a 72.6% chance of keeping Jaleel Skinner. Miami has a 23.5% chance of flipping him, according to the RPM.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine was released to the public two weeks ago. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Breaking down Jaleel Skinner’s recruitment

On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons wrote Friday morning that Jaleel Skinner liked Miami before and the hiring or Cristobal made the final decision an interesting one.

“With Mario Cristobal as the new head coach, he wanted to check it out one more time,” Simmons said. “Skinner announced he would not sign until Friday, so he has created some drama around his signing. I still like Alabama’s chances to close this one out.”

Jaleel Skinner ranks as the No. 66 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 ranks him much higher than others in the industry. He is a five-star tight end and the No. 25 player overall, according to On3.

Jaleel Skinner began his high school career at Greer (S.C.) High before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. At Greer, he was a three-sport star. Along with racking up double-digit scholarship offers in football, he was selected all-state by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association for his play in the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Bradenton, FL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Basketball#Recruiting#American Football#Spiny Ai#Rpm
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy