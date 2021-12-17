ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Shmurda is the new U.S. Mint on “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Shmurda has shared "Shmoney," a new song featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel. It's the fourth track Bobby's dropped since his February release from prison, after serving over six years for conspiracy to commit murder, weapons possession,...

www.thefader.com

