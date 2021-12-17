Bobby Shmurda is the new U.S. Mint on “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel

The night before this interview, Popstar Benny was up late putting the final touches on a project. At 4 A.M., he suddenly dropped farrisbenny!, a sample drill mixtape with Bear1boss inspired by the wave of 2000’s hit-flipping that’s taken over New York. It was something different for Bear, the Buffalo-born, Atlanta-based artist Benny manages, whose music typically sounds something like throwing the Rich Kidz, Lil Uzi Vert, and a scoopful (or four) of sour gummy worms into a blender. I ran through it once when I woke up to take some notes and prayed there wouldn’t be any other surprises that morning. And then, an hour before we hopped on the phone, Benny announced that his own album was on the way. It’d feature Bear, longtime collaborators like Tony Shhnow, and, unexpectedly, a brief appearance from MIKE whose sepia-tinted raps couldn’t be further away from Benny’s bold, colorful universe. This hectic, seemingly mercurial release schedule is a monster of the Atlanta producer’s own creation, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

