If you need a quick code repository, you have everything you need with git and SSH. Jack Wallen shows you how it's done. Sometimes you just need to deploy a quick Git repository so you can collaborate on a project, back up your code or house your files on a remote machine. When you feel like doing that, you don't want to have to spend an hour or so deploying a server and setting it up … especially when you already have everything you need at your fingertips.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO