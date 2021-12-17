Denmark to shut down public venues as virus infections rise

Denmark has just shut down cinemas, stores and restaurants in the run up to the holidays to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases and curb the spread of the new variant. The Scandinavian country reported 11,194 cases of infections for the first time during the pandemic. It’s one the highest numbers of omicron cases on record, according to Bloomberg.
The Danish government said Friday it would close cinemas, theaters and concert halls, as well as restaurants, bars and museums, for at least four weeks in a bid to break a new wave of COVID-19 infections being driven by the highly-infectious omicron variant. The proposals, announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have to be approved by the Danish parliament’s Epidemic Committee before going into effect.
The move comes as Denmark has hit a new record in COVID-19 infections, with more than 11,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
Denmark now sees its economic growth matching the fastest pace in almost three decades, predicting an outbreak of the new virus variant won't derail a boom in the Nordic nation. Gross domestic product will probably expand by 3.9% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.8%, the finance ministry...
---- UPDATE: The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars, and restaurants will be closed until Jan. 14...
COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus infections in Denmark reached a new record on Tuesday, propelled by the Omicron coronavirus, which is now the predominant variant in the Nordic country, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said. "SSI deems omicron to be the dominant variant already now and (it is) still...
A city in China has stopped all public transport and ordered its residents to stay at home after a local tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Dongxing city in the Chinese region of Guangxi bordering Vietnam, which has a population of more than 200,000 people, has ordered all its residents to stay home from Wednesday.The city has shut down tourist sites, cinemas and other entertainment venues, and in-person classes at primary and middle schools, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The city has also postponed the clearing of travellers and cargo through its port of entry.Police in hazmat suits began blocking...
Belgium has become the latest European country to shut down cinemas, as well as concert halls and other entertainment venues, in an effort to stop the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The Belgium government on Wednesday said it would close all movie theaters starting this weekend. Other measures, including banning sports fans from stadiums and tightening capacity restrictions for shops, are intended to prevent a new wave of omicron infections from swapping the country’s over-burdened health system. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo did not rule out stricter restrictions should COVID-19 cases rise in the coming days.
If you were planning on visiting an Apple Store for some last-minute Christmas shopping, you may need to make alternative arrangements in some areas, as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases are shuttering more of Apple’s retail stores in major urban areas. In what’s starting to sound like a repeat...
At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Omicron could at least double the risk of catching COVID-19 on a flight, an expert told Bloomberg. The IATA's medical advisor said Omicron could present two to three times the infection risk of Delta. Wear masks and get vaccinated or boosted, Dr. Powell said. Omicron could double the risk of...
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention Vessel Sanitation Program (CDC-VSP) reported that 118 passengers and crew on a recent voyage of the Viking Cruises, Viking Sea, were sickened with diarrhea due to a gastrointestinal illness of unknown etiology. The voyage, which took place November 29–December 13, 2021, resulted in 114...
Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
Fifty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship that set sail Saturday from the southeastern US state of Florida, the company said.
The infections on the "Odyssey of the Seas" involved passengers and crew members, even though 95 percent of the people on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Royal Caribbean said late Wednesday.
Out of an abundance of caution the ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage, so it will remain at sea until it returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 26.
The Odyssey is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members, according to USA Today newspaper.
Having widely opened to British travellers over summer 2021, Spain is once again tightening its travel restrictions in the face of the new omicron variant of Covid-19.Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean hotspot in a normal year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the travel industry.The country spent much of the 2021 holiday season on the UK’s now-defunct amber list, meaning travellers were subject to heavier testing and isolation rules than those returning from green list countries.The amber list was scrapped in October 2021,...
There once was a time in air travel when accumulating miles through airline loyalty programs was a big deal, whether you sat in first class or in the last row. Flights, airline credit cards, hotel stays and rental cars with partner companies all added points to the bottom line in the hopes of reaching elevated status and free trips.
