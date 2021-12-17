ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

McCormick hosts recipe competition on Flavor Maker App

By Brian Amick
bakemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season, the Flavor Maker App by McCormick is hosting a competition in which users can submit their family favorite holiday recipes for a chance to win $50,000. Until December 31, home cooks across the United States can enter the contest by downloading the Flavor...

www.bakemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Recipe: Spicy German Pfeffernusse cookies, covered in icing, are more flavorful days after baking

Pfeffernusse (German for "pepper nuts") are traditional Christmas cookies in the shape of large nuts that are glazed with a white confectioners' sugar icing. In Germany you can easily find the spice mix (lebkuchengewurz), which often includes pepper, which makes the flavor distinctive. To make your own, it is worth seeking out each spice; the unique mix lingers and melds together with time, and the cookies become more flavorful after a few days. You are in for a very pleasant surprise when you bite through the hard shell of icing to the firm cookie inside, with intense and complex spices. You may just have to mix up a double or triple batch of the spices to keep them on hand for more.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Win $50,000 from McCormick By Sharing Your Favorite Family Recipe

The luckiest among us have inherited something wonderful from our family: a knockout recipe. It's a dish that is guaranteed to please a crowd and bring you comfort on your darkest days. Maybe it is written down on a tattered card, tucked safely away on a shelf in the kitchen. Maybe, it is stored in your brain, passed from relative to relative. Now, there is a chance to turn those precious instructions into more than a delicious meal.
RECIPES
Mommypotamus

4 DIY Flavored Salt Recipes

These finishing salts add a pop of flavor to everything from steak and popcorn to chocolate, and they’re super easy to make. In this article I’m sharing four of my favorite flavors – chili lime, vanilla, rosemary lemon, and sriracha – plus ideas for using each one.
RECIPES
Clean Eating

Hosting for the Holidays? Our 48 Best Brunch Recipes Make Mornings Easy and Enjoyable

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You’ve got your big holiday dinner planned – but what about breakfast and lunch? Don’t sweat it; we’ve got you covered. We’re pulling together our favorite holiday brunch recipes, which are perfect for weekends as well as celebrating the holidays at home. Filling and satisfying healthy, these dishes will fuel you through even the busiest days while you’re throwing parties, traveling to see friends and family, or just hanging out at home. From classics like pancakes and waffles to eggs in every form to salads that do double duty as both breakfast and lunch, you’ll have ideas, inspiration and healthy recipes for every kind of brunch or mid-morning holiday get-together.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#App Store#Android Device#Cooking#Smart Phone#Ios#The Flavor Maker App#Creative Digital
wjhl.com

Holiday hosting and mocktail recipes

(WJHL) Same space. Same people. Same meals. Same screens, same keyboards. If that sounds like your situation over the past 18-plus months…it’s time to do something different! And Lauren Hudson is here to help. For more information visit www.Kevita.com.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

This Winter Salad Recipe Is Packed With Flavor and Insanely Delicious

When it comes to eating salads, we kinda need to be impressed. Salads can be *delicious*, but it takes innovative cooking, tons of flavor, and seasonal ingredients to get our attention. That's one of the reasons we LOVE this winter salad recipe from Most Hungry. Fennel is one of those flavors that feels fresh but is totally in season during the winter months, making it an ideal ingredient for creative recipes around the holidays. Ditto oranges, the citrus fruit that's on everyone's mind come December.
RECIPES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Rich, Flavorful Recipes for Memorable Holiday Moments

(Family Features) For many families, spending special moments with loved ones feels more important than ever this year. Whether you’re spending the holidays with family or inviting them for a virtual call from afar, you can plan ahead to enjoy the same dishes even without being at the same table.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Recipes
30Seconds

Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup Recipe With Corn: This Easy Soup Recipe Has Minimal Prep, Maximum Flavor

I love black bean soup. Not being an especially good cook, I always thought it was something I’d order at my favorite lunch spots, not something I’d ever make for myself ... until I found this slow-cooker black bean soup recipe. It’s quick and easy to make! It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and then you just throw everything in the slow cooker. So now I can make my own black bean soup – and you can, too!
RECIPES
besthealthmag.ca

Two Canadian Pastry Chefs Share Tips for Holiday Hosting and Their Fave Recipes

Pastry chefs Bettina Schormann and Erin Schiestel first met in 2004 while working together at the Ancaster Mill restaurant in southern Ontario. Schormann left to open Earth to Table: Bread Bar in Hamilton, Ont., in 2010. She soon recruited Schiestel as the head baker/pastry chef at the popular restaurant. The recipes in their new cookbook, Earth to Table Bakes (out now!), are a result of the long-time collaboration and friendship between the two bakers.
RECIPES
WKRN News 2

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Simply Recipes

23 Vegetarian Recipes that Celebrate Bold Asian Flavors

Walk into any Korean restaurant and you'd think our national food was BBQ, meat cooked on the table family-style. (It's popular because it's delicious. Order it!) But that's not how I eat at home, where vegetables, tofu, and rice are on heavy rotation. Traditional Korean home cooked meals lean vegetarian...
RECIPES
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Duff’s Raisin Custard Tart

In a pot, mix together the port, 1/4 cup of sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Heat on medium high until it simmers. Remove from the heat and stir in the Sun-Maid raisins. Cover with a towel and set aside. Pre-heat the oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl, whisk together the...
RECIPES
bakemag.com

DecoCookies introduces DIY Cookie Ornaments

DecoCookies, which has grown from the home of self-taught chef and artist Eliana Campos Berry into the largest decorated cookie company in North America, has announced its new DIY Cookie Ornament perfect for enjoying this Christmas. The family-friendly DIY Cookie Ornaments kits allow users of all skill levels to create...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy