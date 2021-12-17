McCormick hosts recipe competition on Flavor Maker App

Pfeffernusse (German for "pepper nuts") are traditional Christmas cookies in the shape of large nuts that are glazed with a white confectioners' sugar icing. In Germany you can easily find the spice mix (lebkuchengewurz), which often includes pepper, which makes the flavor distinctive. To make your own, it is worth seeking out each spice; the unique mix lingers and melds together with time, and the cookies become more flavorful after a few days. You are in for a very pleasant surprise when you bite through the hard shell of icing to the firm cookie inside, with intense and complex spices. You may just have to mix up a double or triple batch of the spices to keep them on hand for more.

