The Open Full Show (12/17/2021)

By Editorials
Bloomberg
 6 days ago

Lisa Abramowicz highlights the market-moving news you need to know heading into the opening...

Bloomberg

Is the Market More Fragile?

Sonali Basak and Guy Johnson welcomed Gargi Chaudhuri, BlackRock Head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas, onto “Bloomberg Markets: America” to discuss if market sentiment has changed at all following the rash of central bank decisions that were revealed this week. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Market Feels Fragile on Virus Fear: BlackRock’s Chaudhuri

Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Americas investment strategy at BlackRock, says markets are fearing the omicron variant right now, but will be driven by the negative real rate dynamic in 2022. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
#Stock#Wall Street#Asset Management#Inflation#Fed#Pictet Asset Management#Bloomberg
Kilgore News Herald

FULL SHOW 12/15/2021: What the market is missing about the Fed

Quill Intelligence's Danielle DiMartino Booth explains what the market is missing about the Fed. Plus, Maven Clinic Founder & CEO Kate Ryder shares what's next for the women's and family health platform now valued at $1 billion. And Citi Global Wealth's Kristen Bitterly on how to navigate this period of volatility.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

The Banking Jobs Algos Can’t Destroy

Good investment banking jobs are disappearing. Much of the business has been long replaced by machines and computer algorithms. Almost all equity trading is now done electronically. Even high-yield corporate bonds, an opaque corner of the market where orders from wealthy clients are often placed over lavish meals, are being disrupted. In the U.S., 37% of these transactions are conducted electronically, up from 21% in early 2019.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Global Stock Rebound Moderates as Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

A global rebound in stocks moderated in Asia on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the omicron virus strain’s economic impact and a foggy outlook for U.S. fiscal stimulus. Equities in Japan and China were steady, while Hong Kong pared gains as a rally in technology shares eased. U.S. futures turned lower and European contracts made modest gains. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped on Tuesday as risk appetite revived somewhat.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Asian Stocks, U.S. Futures Advance Along With Oil: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Tuesday, providing some respite from the dour investor mood caused by escalating omicron coronavirus cases and challenges for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge snapped a two-session drop, with Japan, China and Hong Kong climbing. S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Stocks, Futures Sink on Manchin Shock, Virus: Markets Wrap

Investor sentiment sagged Monday amid turmoil for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and rising global omicron infections, spurring selloffs in stocks, equity futures and oil, while bolstering sovereign bonds. U.S. futures fell at least 1%, while European shares trimmed losses after Moderna Inc. said its vaccine increased antibody levels...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

The Fed's Pivot Isn't Strong Enough, Says Summers

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s pivot this week toward addressing elevated inflation more quickly is insufficient, and that policy makers are acting like they still believe that price gains will slow substantially on their own. He's on "Wall Street Week" with David Westin. (Source: Bloomberg)
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Cathie Wood Says Innovation Stocks Are in ‘Deep Value’ Territory

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, said that innovation stocks are in “deep value territory” as Friday trading saw continued declines, with the S&P 500 falling 1%. “After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory,” she wrote...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS

