Wizards of the Coast has entered into a deal with Daybreak Games to publish and provide live service support for Magic: The Gathering Online. In a release announcing the deal, Daybreak Games CEO Ji Ham said, “We are very excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast on yet another venture and add Magic: The Gathering Online among our portfolio of iconic multiplayer games“. Additionally, he expanded upon this and said that the game, which originally launched way back in 2002, will get not just support from Daybreak, but they plan to “further invest and improve upon” the experience. There are no details on just what this will mean for MtG:O going forward just yet, but we should expect details on the new publishing and support agreement soon.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO