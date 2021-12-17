Photo: Getty Images

Fifty years after it was first released, Yoko Ono 's "Listen, The Snow Is Falling" is finally available to stream.

First released in 1971 as a B-side to John Lennon 's "Happy Xmas (The War Is Over)," the track features the former Beatle and Ono's husband on guitar, per NME .

"The first pop song — if you can say pop song — I ever wrote was 'Listen, The Snow Is Falling,'" she said of the track in 1993. "I did that before (Lennon and I) got together. Then, when we got together, I made it into a real pop song."

"Listen, The Snow Is Falling" is now available to stream on all platforms.

Earlier this year, another Lennon-Ono collab made headlines after some previously unreleased footage gave fans a new glimpse into the couple's lives together. The newly-released scenes were included in a music video for a new mix of their song "Look at Me" as part of a 50th anniversary box set.

"In the video ... we get a glimpse into the life of John and Yoko and behind-the-scenes of their filmmaking," Capitol/UMe said in a statement, adding that the fans can see a "peek into their domestic life together and the undeniable connection that bound them together."