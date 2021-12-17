Yoko Ono's 'Listen, The Snow Is Falling' Is Finally Available To Stream
Fifty years after it was first released, Yoko Ono 's "Listen, The Snow Is Falling" is finally available to stream.
First released in 1971 as a B-side to John Lennon 's "Happy Xmas (The War Is Over)," the track features the former Beatle and Ono's husband on guitar, per NME .
"The first pop song — if you can say pop song — I ever wrote was 'Listen, The Snow Is Falling,'" she said of the track in 1993. "I did that before (Lennon and I) got together. Then, when we got together, I made it into a real pop song."
"Listen, The Snow Is Falling" is now available to stream on all platforms.
Earlier this year, another Lennon-Ono collab made headlines after some previously unreleased footage gave fans a new glimpse into the couple's lives together. The newly-released scenes were included in a music video for a new mix of their song "Look at Me" as part of a 50th anniversary box set.
"In the video ... we get a glimpse into the life of John and Yoko and behind-the-scenes of their filmmaking," Capitol/UMe said in a statement, adding that the fans can see a "peek into their domestic life together and the undeniable connection that bound them together."
Comments / 0