ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Students saved 2.5 million during Colorado Free Application Days

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 7 days ago

DENVER – Dec. 14, 2021: Colorado students submitted nearly 63,000 college and university admissions applications during Colorado Free Application Days. The fourth annual statewide initiative grew from one day to three days and took place from Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The initiative increased participation from last year’s...

pagosasprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

University of Colorado Boulder doctoral student leads research surrounding Black Twitter being the modern day Green Book

BOULDER, Colo. — As Jemeka Lewis flips through pages of the past at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, she can't help but reflect on the present. Friday afternoon, the senior librarian went through the library's archived reprints of The Negro Motorist Green Book. In 1936, U.S. postal worker Victor Hugo Green published the first edition of The Green Book as a guide for places and businesses welcoming to the Black community.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
gotowncrier.com

CAFCI Accepting Student Assistance Applications

For 29 years, CAFCI has provided awards to deserving students to assist with their college expenses. Palm Beach County high school seniors interested in applying for the award can obtain the application at www.cafcipbc.org. The completed, signed application is due March 4, 2022. Requirements for the CAFCI award include a...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Mountain College Earns Hunger-Free Designation

All 11 CMC campuses provide nutritional support and resources for students. When students are concerned about where their next meal is coming from, food insecurity can lead to a lower GPA, poor mental health, and limited social life. Understanding the importance of students having access to adequate sources of food is what compelled Colorado Mountain College (CMC) to ensure each of its 11 campuses could help students obtain affordable food. Last month, the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) recognized CMC’s efforts with a Hunger-Free campus designation.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#State Of Colorado#College
pagosasprings.com

Latest virus news

CDC Expands Booster Eligibility to 16 – 17-Year-Olds. SJBPH is also pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. Previously, booster doses were only available for adults. All who are eligible are encouraged to get their booster dose as soon as possible and prior to any holiday gatherings. According to State of Colorado data, people who are fully vaccinated and receive a booster are 47.5 times less likely to be hospitalized than someone who is unvaccinated.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
TheConversationCanada

Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports

After experiencing weeks or months of excitement building up before you left your home for the thrill of a North American education, you might now be feeling vulnerable in a foreign country, especially with news of the new omicron variant. You may feel lonely and wondering what to do during this holiday as your friends are spending time with their families, a luxury you may not have due to complicated international travel restrictions. In addition, as some campus and university services have been restricted due to COVID-19 and many will be on holiday hours, you may face isolation which can evoke...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy