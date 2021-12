Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization behind the meme-based project Dogecoin (DOGE), is working on a staking mechanism in collaboration with the Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin, which would allow all dogecoin users to stake their DOGE and get extra tokens for supporting the network. They added that they’re building a “uniquely Doge proposal” for a “community staking” version of proof-of-stake (PoS) which will give back to the community through charitable causes.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO