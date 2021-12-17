ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of Office: Happy Holidays!

By Meredith Nadeau
 7 days ago

The Orchard US offices will be closed starting end of day December...

MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Outsider.com

Neighbor Accidentally Spells Naughty Message in Christmas Lights Mishap

Decorating for Christmas is one of the best parts of the holiday season. There’s something about hanging all those lights, putting up a tree, and breaking out the special knickknacks that just feels nice. Some people take their decorating to extremes while others go for a more low-key approach. However, one Oregon resident’s Christmas lights, while not extreme, might land him on the naughty list this year.
EUGENE, OR
New Year
Economy
abc27 News

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us […]
FESTIVAL
thebradentontimes.com

Weekend Sounds- Happy Holidays!

BRADENTON — TBT’s local music column, Weekend Sounds, is taking a pause on December 24 in observance of the holiday weekend. To view local listings of live shows or Christmas weekend celebrations scheduled at area venues, please visit www.GoTonight.com. Weekend Sounds will return next weekend just in time...
BRADENTON, FL
Outsider.com

Walmart Christmas Eve Hours: When Does the Store Close?

Well, Outsiders, it’s officially Christmas Eve. For those who tend to do their best holiday shopping in a pinch, we suggest you get out there. For years, retail outlets have faced backlash from the public for remaining open during the biggest holidays of the year. Now, it seems most companies have gotten the point. This year, some of our nation’s largest retail stores and companies are shutting down for the holidays. With that said, read on to see Walmart’s Christmas Eve hours. We’ve also provided holiday hours for other popular shopping destinations such as Best Buy, Cabela’s, Kohl’s, and more.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters': Psaki claims shelves are 90% stocked with three days to Christmas and celebrates with NY Times article saying supply chain crisis is over

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at 'doubters' and Scrooges who feared supply chain backlogs could hurt Christmas, as retailers managed to stock shelves in time for the holidays. 'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen,' Psaki crowed on Twitter....
RETAIL
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS

