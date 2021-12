By Juliette Goodrich & Molly McCrea The canine flu is now rapidly spreading in Southern California. Bay Area experts tell us it is only a matter of time before this virus moves further north into the Bay Area. Roughly 800 confirmed and suspected cases are reported. Seven dogs have died so far. Canine flu is highly contagious and it’s often misdiagnosed. The Lacher family in Southern California almost lost their dog and wanted to share their story with KPIX 5 and the Bay Area viewers. Brian Lacher always wanted a puppy, and the pandemic was the perfect time to get one. An adorable golden...

