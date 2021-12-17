Schools Ramp Up Security As Viral Bomb Threat Circulates TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

A vague, anonymous threat towards multiple schools across the US is reportedly circulating on TikTok , prompting officials to ramp up security measures.

According to reports, the now-viral threat began making its way across the social media platform, threatening shootings and bombings on Friday (December 17) . And while some school officials reassured students' families the threat doesn't seem credible, law enforcement is still investigating each threat .



Those investigations, law enforcement officials say, are draining resources and pulling officers away from their usual duties.

"We are writing to inform you and not alarm you," school administrators in Oak Park and River Forest, Illinois said to parents in an email . "We have been made aware of nationwide viral TikTok trends about 'school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary' on Friday, December 17."

"Out of an abundance of caution," administrators said local police would increase their presence at the school.

Schools in Arizona, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana reported Thursday (December 16) that increased security would be put in place after the threats began going viral on TikTok.

The threats come in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan , which claimed the lives of four students.

TikTok tweeted that it is working with law enforcement officials to investigate where the threat originated.

"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness," the tweet said, "which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."

