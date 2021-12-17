ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How to play the F chord on guitar

By Jonny Scaramanga
Guitar World Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginner guitar: F has a reputation as a tricky guitar chord, and that’s because there’s no way to play it as an ‘open’ chord. An open chord is one that includes at least one open string, and usually is fretted within the first four frets of the...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 2

Related
106.3 The Buzz

Andrew Watt Fulfilled Wish Playing Guitar Onstage With Pearl Jam

We all dream of playing alongside our rock heroes onstage, but earlier this year producer Andrew Watt had a chance to fulfill one of his youthful wishes joining Pearl Jam during their Ohana Festival appearances and rocking their classic song "Alive." Speaking with Billboard, he explained, "It’s almost too much...
MUSIC
ocmomblog.com

How Does Playing Guitar Make You Stay Connected and Social?

Music is a unanimous language of love and a symbol of acceptance. Music lovers and artists are socially extroverted individuals who love interacting with new faces and the public. Over the years, many musicians and artists have been seen carrying their guitars and other musical instruments on them, wherever they go. Many artists love playing Taylor 12 String guitar while recording their premier soundtracks and albums. When young aspiring guitarists meet new band members, they feel more confident and welcomed. Once a guitarist feels comfortable with his crew, he starts playing the best beats vibing with the entire band.
ROCK MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Harmony Guitars Reissues the H72

Reminiscent of the '66 original, the H72 Reissue revives the iconic design and features Cherry finish with gold foil mini-humbuckers. The first H72, introduced in 1966, has become an instrument highly sought-after by music lovers due to both its importance to guitar history and its enduring design. Today, players and fans have an opportunity to join the Harmony tradition and add their unique signature to this instrument’s story. Spec’d to fit the needs of today’s player, the H72 is available in a distinct Cherry finish and equipped with mustache gold foil mini-humbuckers for a vintage look and tone with a modern feel.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F Major#Guitar Chord#Guitar Lessons#D Major
Guitar World Magazine

How to get noticed by guitar brands on Instagram

So you want brands to notice you on Instagram, but you're unsure how to draw attention in a heavily saturated market and stand out among your peers? Here are some tips and tricks from the other side. Some of them you may know, some you may need to be reminded of, and some might be entirely new.
CELL PHONES
guitar.com

Guitar Recording FAQ: How to use compression with electric guitars

Hi, I’m curious about compression. Can you tell me more about it and how to use compression with guitars?. Hi Nick, that’s a great question. Fuzzboxes, overdrives and tremolo pedals make an obvious difference, but compression can be subtle to the point of inaudibility. However, that doesn’t mean compression isn’t useful or even indispensable for certain sounds and playing styles.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai shred on a hollowbody in his new Little Pretty music video

Earlier this month, Steve Vai released Little Pretty, the distinctive third single from his upcoming album, Inviolate. We say distinctive because, rather than one of his Ibanez signature guitars, Vai used a hollowbody Gretsch electric guitar for the song's decidedly jazz-influenced tones. Now, Vai has released Little Pretty's music video,...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ruth Goller on her best bass albums

Ruth Goller’s career is based on a heady mix of jazz skill and punk attitude. Hailing from the Italian Alps, but based in London, she plays both electric and double bass. Over the years, she has featured on a long and impressive list of intriguing projects, from Acoustic Ladyland and its successor Melt Yourself Down, to The Golden Age of Steam, Metamorphic, and World Sanguine Report.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Diversify your playing with these 10 genre-hopping licks

As guitarists, we’re often guilty of playing the same old styles of music, and not branching out as much as we could. While we’re not suggesting you must set your sights on being a multi-genre virtuoso, brushing up on a few leftfield licks can help all players – soloists and songwriters alike – improve their chops and stylistic awareness.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

February 2022 Guitar World lesson videos

These video and/or audio files are bonus content related to the February 2022 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue (starting December 28, 2021) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.com. Guitar World Staff. Since 1980, Guitar World...
MUSIC
Mining Journal

Holiday guitar performance set

CURTIS — The Erickson Center for the Arts, Curtis, presents “The Twelve Strings of Christmas,” an acoustic guitar holiday celebration by the Younce Guitar Duo at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be in the Pine Performance Center and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The music is...
CURTIS, MI
Guitar Player

The Songwriting and Guitar Playing Genius of Chris Cornell

May 17, 2017. It was one of the most tragic days in popular music history. In the middle of a reunion tour with Soundgarden, the groundbreaking Seattle-based band he had founded more than 30 years earlier, guitarist-vocalist-songwriter Chris Cornell was discovered dead in his hotel room from what was ruled a suicide. He was 52 years old.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The 20 best guitar albums of 2021

Here we have it, the top 20 guitar albums of 2021, as chosen by you, and you didn’t disappoint. You could glue all of these album covers to a whiteboard and it could well be a mood board taken from the editorial prow of the good ship Guitar World.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' 50 greatest guitar songs

Ironically, while the Beatles were breaking apart in 1969, George Harrison was coming into his own as a songwriter and guitarist. His Abbey Road contribution Something is among his finest songs, and his guitar playing here and throughout the album is masterful. Harrison’s mellifluous lead lines, in particular, are more...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
MUSIC
openculture.com

How George Martin Defined the Sound of the Beatles: From String Quartets to Backwards Guitar Solos

Peter Jackson’s new documentary series Get Back allows its viewers to spend about eight hours watching the Beatles at work in the studio. In that time, a fair few non-Beatles linger in the frame as well: from Yoko Ono to keyboardist Billy Preston to a couple of grumpy young policeman trying to shut down the climactic rooftop concert. If you’ve seen Get Back, you’ll also have noticed one fellow somewhat taller, older, and more tastefully dressed than everyone else, who, though often in the studio, seems not to have had much to do. This, as every Beatles aficionado knows, is George Martin: the EMI record producer who, seven years earlier, had been tasked with helping the not-yet-Fab Four start properly recording their songs.
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Oscar Lang—From 'Guitar Hero' to Guitar Hero

Gaming inspired the young dream-pop star to pick up a real guitar. Now he puts a couple of Fenders to work on his bash 'n' roll breakout album, Chew the Scenery. Fans of lo-fi bedroom pop have undoubtedly already heard of Oscar Lang. Since his early teens, he's been a leader in the dreamy, synth-laden genre. Guitarists who prefer their music loud and rocking may not know Lang, but with the release of Chew the Scenery, the two worlds are colliding as the young songwriter comes of age, electric guitar in hand.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Why touring bands struggle to make money on merchandise

Buying a branded T-shirt, hat or poster at a gig might feel like a great way to support your favourite bands and artists, but many struggle to actually make any money out of it. As soon as Isle of Wight indie band Coach Party finish a gig, they run over...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy