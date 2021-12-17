ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

A new micro aerial robot based on dielectric elastomer actuators

By Ingrid Fadelli
techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicro-sized robots could have countless valuable applications, for instance, assisting humans during search-and-rescue missions, conducting precise surgical procedures, and agricultural interventions. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have recently created a tiny, flying robot based on a class of artificial muscles known as dielectric elastomer actuators (DEAs). This...

techxplore.com

techxplore.com

A new untethered and insect-sized aerial vehicle

Researchers at Toyota Central R&D Labs have recently created an insect-scale aerial robot with flapping wings, powered using wireless radiofrequency technology. This robot, presented in a paper published in Nature Electronics, is based on a radiofrequency power receiver with a remarkable power-to-weight density of 4,900 W kg-1. "Small drones typically...
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts Reveals “Adran” Mesmer Robot Head, Boasts 22 Custom Servo Actuators

Engineerd Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot is set to make its debut next month at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, but the company is working on much more behind the scenes, including this “Ardan” Mesmer robot head. Despite looking like CGI, this head and neck boasts 22 custom servo actuators, running software from EA’s Tritium frame work running on x86 Intel NUC. Read more for a video and bonus.
ENGINEERING
pv-magazine.com

New tank design, autonomous robot for concentrated solar power plants

An Australian consortium has filed a patent for a new design for the high-temperature molten salt tanks used in thermal energy storage systems such as concentrated solar power (CSP) projects. CSP systems use mirrors and receiving towers to gather and store the energy from the sun. The technology has had...
ECONOMY
nanowerk.com

Technique speeds up thermal actuation for soft robotics

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from North Carolina State University have come up with a new design for thermal actuators, which can be used to create rapid movement in soft robotic devices. “Using thermal actuation is not new for soft robots, but the biggest challenge for soft thermal actuators was that they...
ENGINEERING
Person
Kevin Chen
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Alphabet Rolls Out ML-Based Everyday Robots

Concept: Alphabet has leveraged ML to introduce Everyday Robots, a general-purpose learning robot capable of performing everyday tasks. The robots were deployed at Alphabet’s Bay Area campuses to carry out light custodial tasks including wiping tables and opening doors. The company claims that robots can operate safely in the human environment with changing parameters.
ENGINEERING
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg-Based Robotic Research/RR.AI Announces $228 Million Series A Funding Round to Scale Autonomous Technology Commercially

CLARKSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous mobility and robotics solutions, today announced a $228 million funding round—the first outside capital the company has raised. This funding will drive further innovation and expansion of Robotic Research’s commercial division, RR.AI, which is focused on delivering comprehensive autonomous driving solutions for commercial truck, bus, drayage and logistics vehicles. Investors in the Series A round include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Enlightenment Capital, Crescent Cove Advisors, Henry Crown and Company, and Luminar Technologies, Inc.
CLARKSBURG, MD
suasnews.com

Easy Aerial raises the bar in portable, autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions with a next-generation compact tether system

New Easy Compact Tether System (ECTS) features an extended data-over-power (DOP) enhanced tether, new form factor, and additional UAV options, offering unlimited flexibility for tactical operations in the field. Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions for commercial, government, and military applications, today announced the launch of...
ELECTRONICS
bakingbusiness.com

Automating tray management with a new robot

Apex Motion Control’s Baker-Bot supports baking and snack manufacturers by automating the loading and unloading of trays and pans. A collaborative robot that can integrate into an existing system to support tray handling tasks for conveyors and racks, the Baker-Bot features dual-racking, which allows the removal of one full rack while another rack begins to load. “Contributing factors over the past several years have led to incredible labor shortages,” said Martin Riis, sales director, Apex Motion Control. “With the Baker-Bot cobot, it can quickly become part of your production team by safely working alongside any human workers within a very small footprint. The touch screen tab is as easy to use as your smartphone and can be repurposed for a multitude of tasks such as tray handling, robotic decorating, targeted spraying and depositing, palletizing, and primary and secondary packaging.” The Baker-Bot’s tray management applications include cookie, bagel, dough and cracker production.
ELECTRONICS
offshore-technology.com

Inrobics Social Robotics Launches AI-Based Robotic Device to Improve Health Rehabilitation

Concept: Spanish Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) spin-off Inrobics Social Robotics has rolled out a new robotic device to provide motor and cognitive rehabilitation services for use at health centers and homes. The device leverages AI to help people with functional and neurological limitations hence, improving their quality of life. Inrobics was created using research results from the University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Smart technologies reveal what impacts workers' productivity the most

Innovative technologies of Industry 4.0 are in every part of nowadays business processes. Automated guided vehicles, robots, smart tools, augmented and virtual reality—only a shortlist of tools used in small, medium, and large enterprises around the world. However, the researchers of Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania mark that employees remain the key factor in every part of the business chain and raise a question—how can contemporary technologies be used to investigate their performance?
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

AI powers autonomous materials discovery

When a master chef develops a new cake recipe, she doesn't try every conceivable combination of ingredients to see which one works best. The chef uses prior baking knowledge and basic principles to more efficiently search for that winning formula. Materials scientists use a similar method in searching for novel...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Flexible tentaclelike robotic manipulators inspired by nature

Traditional robots can have difficulty grasping and manipulating soft objects if their manipulators are not flexible in the way elephant trunks, octopus tentacles, or human fingers can be. In Applied Physics Reviews, investigators from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed a type of multiple-segment soft manipulator inspired by these...
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
techxplore.com

New techno-economic model optimizes waste-heat conversion technologies

Every year, 50% of the energy produced worldwide from coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy sources is lost as heat. This untapped resource could be a promising additional source of useful energy, and for decades, scientists have worked to develop efficient systems to convert waste heat to electric power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Researchers developed DIY 3D-printed peristaltic pump kits for microfluidics

The development of microfluidic systems for lab-on-a-chip (LoC) and organs-on-a-chip (OoC) applications require precise fluid flow control. Typically, on-chip flows are controlled by integrating a microfluidic chip with external pumps that deliver fluid flow at the microscale (typically on the order of mL/min) through the microchannels. To this end, commercially available flow devices such as extrusion syringe pumps, peristaltic pumps and pneumatic pumps have been widely used.
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Sensors set to revolutionise brain-controlled robotics

A novel carbon-based biosensor developed at UTS is set to drive new innovations in brain-controlled robotics. Developed by Professor Francesca Iacopi and her team in the UTS Faculty of Engineering and IT, the biosensor adheres to the skin of the face and head in order to detect electrical signals being sent by the brain. These signals can then be translated into commands to control autonomous robotic systems.
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

A new platform for controlled design of printed electronics with 2D materials

A study, published today in Nature Electronics, led by Imperial College London and Politecnico di Torino researchers reveals the physical mechanisms responsible for the transport of electricity in printed two-dimensional (2D) materials. The work identifies what properties of 2D material films need to be tweaked to make electronic devices to...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

IT security: Computer attacks with laser light

Computer systems that are physically isolated from the outside world (air-gapped) can still be attacked. This is demonstrated by IT security experts of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in the LaserShark project. They show that data can be transmitted to light-emitting diodes of regular office devices using a directed laser. With this, attackers can secretly communicate with air-gapped computer systems over distances of several meters. In addition to conventional information and communication technology security, critical IT systems need to be protected optically as well.
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Record-breaking hole mobility heralds a flexible future for electronics

Technologists envisage an electronically interconnected future that will depend on cheap, lightweight, flexible devices. Efforts to optimize the semiconductor materials needed for these electronic devices are therefore necessary. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have reported a record-breaking germanium (Ge) thin film on a plastic substrate that offers flexibility without compromising performance. Their findings are published in ACS Applied Electronic Materials.
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Developing an ultra-scalable artificial synapse

A research team, led by Assistant Professor Desmond Loke from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), has developed a new type of artificial synapse based on two-dimensional (2D) materials for highly scalable brain-inspired computing. Brain-inspired computing, which mimics how the human brain functions, has drawn significant scientific attention...
ENGINEERING
Inc.com

Why the Next Generation of Robots May Be Based on Ants and Fish

In the future, the most useful robots will work together as hives. That's according to Radhika Nagpal, co-founder of Root Robotics and professor of computer science at Harvard University. Nagpal spoke at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) recently about the ways engineers are drawing from nature to create the next generation of robots.
ENGINEERING

