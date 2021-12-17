ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, longtime bassist for the Roots, dies aged 62

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard “Hub” Hubbard, longtime bass guitar player and founding member of Philadelphia hip-hop outfit the Roots, has died aged 62. As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hubbard's passing was confirmed by his wife Stephanie, who revealed the cause of his death to be multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer with...

www.guitarworld.com

Related
No Treble

In Memoriam: Leonard Hubbard

Another master of the bass has left us. Leonard Hubbard, aka Hub, has died from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. He was 62 years old. The Roots made the announcement on their social media. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother...
MUSIC
phillyvoice.com

Fans mourn death of The Roots founding member Leonard Hubbard

Leonard Hubbard, a founding member of The Roots, died Thursday after a nearly 15-year fight with blood cancer. He was 62. The West Philly native, who went by the nickname "Hub," was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on Wednesday after he suddenly became immobile, his wife, Stephanie Hubbard, told 6ABC. Hubbard's cancer had been in remission until last month, she said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
guitar.com

Phil Chen, session bassist for Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and many more, has died aged 75

Jamaican session bassist Phil Chen has died at the age of 75. The news was broken in a statement shared by his family on social media. Chen was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1946. He played in various bands throughout his youth, cutting his teeth on the Kingston Club Circuit before relocating to London in the late 1960s. He initially started Jimmy James’ band before moving to session work. His most notable credits began in the mid-1970s, with appearances on Jeff Beck’s Blow By Blow and Donovan’s Cosmic Wheels. He also played on a number of notable Rod Stewart releases, including Hot Legs and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
